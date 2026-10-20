LFW 2026: Vote For Your Favourite Showstopper!

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 gave us dramatic silhouettes, experimental fashion, and plenty of celebrity moments.

From bridal glamour and statement menswear to quirky denim and sculptural couture, the showstoppers had their own style stories to tell. But did every look hit the mark?

Here are 15 celebrity runway moments, and whether we're saying yes, please, or not quite.

Tejasswi Prakash for NIF Global

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

A structured vest paired with an unconventional long skirt gave Tejasswi Prakash's look a cool, contemporary workwear twist.

We like the experimental styling, but does the combination quite come together?

Nitanshi Goel for Suneet Varma

Nitanshi Goel's wine-coloured, sequinned mermaid lehenga brought modish festive vibes, with an off-shoulder draped top adding a modern touch.

Traditional glamour with a little extra sparkle? We're sold.

Ali Fazal for Tasva by Tarun Tahiliani

An ivory angarakha, embroidered bandhgala and heritage stole made Ali Fazal look every bit the regal groom. The layers feel rich without being over the top.

Birthday boy or royal groom? We say both!

Ellie AvrRam for ORCR by Shivani Choudhary

Ellie AvRam's black-and-white avant-garde ensemble played with exaggerated volume and unconventional proportions. It's definitely not an everyday look, but that's precisely the point.

Fashion-forward or fashion too far?

Shilpa Shirodkar for Sanjukta Dutta

Shilpa Shirodkar closed the show in a black-and-silver Assamese Mekhela Chador that celebrated traditional weaving and handloom craftsmanship. It's a refreshing change from predictable red-carpet glam.

A heritage-fashion win, if you ask us!

Sara Arjun for Anushree Reddy

Sara Arjun made her runway debut in a dreamy pastel-blue bridal gown featuring intricate zardozi, sequins and glass beadwork.

The sculpted silhouette and delicate embellishments made this one feel straight out of a fairytale. Pretty perfection?

Jim Sarbh for Arvind Limited x Ashish N Soni

Jim Sarbh's long black-and-white pinstriped coat delivered serious high-fashion villain energy.

Sharp tailoring and his theatrical runway presence did most of the talking. It was dramatic, minimalist and just the right amount of intimidating. We're into it!

Sanjana Sanghi for Shahin Mannan

Sanjana Sanghi's denim-led look, complete with sharp tailoring and quirky insect embroidery, brought personality to the runway. It's fun without losing its fashion credentials.

Would you wear embroidered bugs on your denim, though?

Veer Pahariya for Pawan Sachdeva

Veer Pahariya embraced relaxed utility dressing with fluid trousers and structured streetwear separates. The look felt wearable, understated and refreshingly fuss-free.

Not every showstopper needs a dramatic cape, right?

Sara Ali Khan for Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan's intricately embroidered black corset, matching draped skirt and flowing dupatta made for the perfect evening outfit. The all-black palette kept the ornate details looking sophisticated.

But do you think it had the classic Manish Malhotra style?

Ayushmann Khurrana for Manish Malhotra

Ayushmann Khurrana made a case for modern menswear in a sharply tailored black bandhgala with a daring neckline. It was traditional tailoring with a rebellious twist.

Would you like your bandhgala this bold?

Diana Penty for Richa Khemka

Diana Penty's monochrome look featured an embellished black bralette, a fringed black-and-white skirt and a silver-embroidered cummerbund. The textures made it anything but basic.

It was experimental, edgy and certainly not for the wallflowers.

Shalini Passi for Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo

Shalini Passi brought an artistic edge to the runway in a gown custom-woven from Ladakh Pashmina. The indigenous textile took centre stage, giving the look cultural depth beyond its high-fashion appeal.

Luxury with a story? We love it.

Suryakumar Yadav for Ethnix by Raymond

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav made his runway debut in an ivory Indo-Western ensemble decorated with multicoloured floral embroidery inspired by Indian art and Jaipuri jharokhas. A solid yes for the wedding wardrobe?

Aneet Padda for AM by Amit Aggarwal

Aneet Padda closed the grand finale in an iridescent violet-and-white striped shirt layered under a metallic-purple corset, paired with satin trousers. The quirky colours and futuristic construction was totally Gen Z-approved.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff