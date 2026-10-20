8 Facts You Didn't Know About Ravana

Ravana is remembered as Lord Ram's foe in the Ramayana.

But his story goes far beyond his battle with Lord Ram.

From his extraordinary scholarship to his musical talents and complex family history, several fascinating traditions surround the demon king of Lanka.

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1. Original Name

Ravana was originally known as Dashagriva or Dashanana, all names associated with his ten heads.

According to the Ramayana, he earned the name Ravana after his encounter with Lord Shiva at Mount Kailash.

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2. Birthplace

Ravana was born to the Brahmin sage Vishrava and Kaikasi, a Daitya princess, during the Treta Yuga.

Residents of Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh believe the village was named after Vishrava and was Ravana's birthplace.

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3. Skilled Musician

Ravana was not only a warrior and ruler. Traditional accounts also portray him as a gifted musician who mastered the veena.

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4. Related To Kubera

The Ramayana says, Ravana and Kubera were half-brothers, sharing the same father, the sage Vishrava.

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5. Pushpaka Vimana

The Pushpaka Vimana is described as a remarkable flying vehicle associated with Kubera before Ravana obtained it.

In the epic, it serves as a means of aerial travel, including during the journey back to Ayodhya after Rama's victory.

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6. Formidable Scholar

Ravana was a learned scholar with knowledge of the four Vedas and six Shastras.

He was a devoted follower of Lord Shiva and is traditionally credited with composing the Shiva Tandava Stotra.

His story also appears in Buddhist and Jain texts, while Vaishnava scriptures portray him as a cursed gatekeeper of Lord Vishnu.