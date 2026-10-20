Seedless Guavas Better Than Indian Ones?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a nutritionist with over three decades of experience, explains why consuming premium, seedless fruits may not necessarily provide better nutrition benefits.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy sha ima/Pexels

Why does milk in coffee machines taste different from home-made coffee?

Are imported, seedless fruits like Japanese red diamond guava better than Indian variants?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a nutritionist with over three decades of experience, explains why premium, seedless fruits may not necessarily provide better nutrition benefits.

You can post your health questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE.

Anonymous: Our office recently installed a coffee machine, and everyone has started having coffee during breaks.

However, the taste is quite different from that of coffee made at home.

I feel the main problem may be that the milk used in the machine is not properly boiled or heated, which sometimes gives the coffee a slightly strange taste and makes it seem less fresh.

Is milk in automatic coffee machines supposed to be boiled before use, or does the heating process work differently?

From a health and hygiene perspective, is it safe to drink coffee from these office machines regularly if the milk is heated but not actually boiled?

Milk used in office coffee machines is not boiled in the same way as milk at home, and this is perfectly normal.

These machines use a controlled heating system, usually at temperatures of around 65 to 75 degree C, to heat the milk while maintaining the taste and consistency of the coffee.

The unusual taste you notice could be due to the type of milk used, its storage conditions or the cleanliness of the machine, rather than the milk being unsafe.

Regular cleaning and proper maintenance are essential to ensure hygiene.

Anonymous: I recently came across an Instagram post promoting Japanese red diamond guava.

What caught my attention was the claim that it has far fewer seeds than regular guava.

The seller presented this variety as a premium product that is better for health because it is easier to eat.

I am curious to know whether having fewer seeds makes any nutritional difference.

Does this variety of red guava contain more vitamins, fibre, antioxidants or other nutrients than the regular guavas available in the market?

Or is the 'few seeds' feature mainly about taste and convenience?

Is it really worth paying extra for this variety?

Japanese red diamond guava may look premium and taste sweeter, but it is not necessarily more nutritious than the regular Indian guava available in the market.

Having fewer seeds is primarily a matter of convenience and marketing, rather than a significant health advantage.

Whether it is worth paying extra depends on your taste preferences and budget. There is no compelling reason to spend more on this variety purely for its nutritional benefits.

Anonymous: I recently spotted small 'baby honey pineapples' at an overseas food store and wondered whether they are a better choice for someone with diabetes.

They look much smaller and taste sweeter than the regular pineapples we usually buy, so I am unsure whether they also contain more sugar.

Can a person with diabetes eat these mini pineapples occasionally, or should they be avoided because of their sweetness?

Does being imported or belonging to a different variety make any significant difference to their effect on blood sugar levels?

Baby honey pineapples may taste sweeter, but this does not automatically make them more harmful for people with diabetes than regular pineapples.

Their sugar content can vary by variety and ripeness, but the difference is not necessarily substantial.

What matters most is the portion consumed and the individual's overall carbohydrate intake, rather than whether the pineapple is imported or a particular variety.

People with diabetes can generally enjoy pineapple in moderation, taking their individual blood sugar response into account.

Eating it on an empty stomach does not inherently cause a blood sugar spike; the amount of carbohydrate consumed and the overall meal composition are more important factors.

You can post your health questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE

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