6 Places To Watch Ravana Dahan

Ravana Dahan, the ceremonial burning of Ravana's effigy, is one of the most spectacular traditions associated with Dusshera.

Grand public celebrations take place at many locations, be it Delhi's famous ones to vibrant gatherings in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The event brings together thousands of people to mark the triumph of Good over Evil.

If you are planning a festive outing on this special day, these destinations are worth considering for their famous, picture-worthy effigies, lively fairs and the memorable evenings they promise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pete Birkinshaw/Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi

Among the most popular destinations for Ravana Dahan, there are major Ramlila celebrations, fireworks and festive fairs to be taken in.

Ramlila Maidan, near the New Delhi railway station and other established venues across the capital draw large crowds providing Dusshera celebarations full of pomp.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kota

At Kota, the famous Dusshera Mela is known for its towering Ravana, with the 105 feet effigy serving as a major attraction.

This year, the Ravana features a rotating head, moving sword, twitching moustache and blinking eyes, making Kota's Dusshera Mela a spectacular attraction.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pete Birkinshaw/Wikimedia Commons

Varanasi

The city on the Ganga offers a distinctive Dusshera experience through its traditional Ramnagar Ramlila, renowned for its elaborate enactments of the Ramayana.

Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

Ayodhya

Associated with Lord Rama, Ayodhya provides a deeply devotional setting for Dusshera.

Visitors can experience Ramayana-themed programmes, religious ceremonies and festive gatherings, although specific Ravana Dahan events vary by venue and year.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ranchi

Dusshera celebrations in Ranchi attract families for the dramatic burning of Ravana's effigy.

Municipal preparations for the 2026 festivities have included major public venues, with attention to crowd management and fire safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mysuru

Mysuru is famous for its beautiful illuminated Mysore palace and grand Dasara festivities.

The festival is centred on royal processions, cultural performances and the worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari, rather than a major Ravana Dahan event.