Dussehra 2026: Wear Colours You Missed In Navratri

Nine days of Navratri, nine days of dressing up, and probably a wardrobe full of the usual festive colours. But who says the fashion fun has to stop there?

Dussehra is the perfect excuse to experiment with shades you may have skipped during Navratri.

Whether your style leans towards understated elegance or full-blown festive glam, these celebrity looks offer plenty of inspiration to make your Dussehra outfit feel fresh, fabulous and anything but predictable.

Rust: Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Rust is having a main-character moment, and Ananya knows exactly how to work it.

Her crushed rust-orange sari gets a glamorous upgrade with a strapless metallic gold corset blouse, while a delicate gold border ties the look together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Gold: Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Why settle for a little sparkle when you can go full golden goddess?

Radhika's champagne-gold brocade lehenga features a strapless sweetheart-neck corset, with a richly woven dupatta draped over her shoulder like a sari pallu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Wine: Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: For those who prefer their festive fashion rich rather than flashy, Keerthy's wine silk lehenga is a lesson in quiet luxury.

Delicate gold buttis and a broad zari border lend the ensemble a traditional finish, while the dupatta draped snugly across her shoulders creates a beautifully streamlined silhouette.

Wine really is the shade for making an entrance without shouting for attention. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Black: Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Whoever said black isn't festive clearly hasn't seen Janhvi in this lehenga.

The voluminous skirt features intricate gold and red zardozi embroidery along the hem, while the multicoloured embroidered blouse adds a playful burst of colour.

Dramatic, decadent and delightfully unexpected, this is black-tie energy with a desi twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Hot Pink: Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Hot pink doesn't always have to scream for attention.

Bebo's pink georgette sari, dotted with cheerful yellow and orange floral bouquets, makes a case for keeping things soft and sophisticated.

It's the perfect pick for daytime celebrations when you want colour without the fuss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Bronze: Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Sonam proves that festive dressing doesn't have to mean a sari or lehenga.

Her bronze draped tunic and dhoti pants bring a contemporary edge to ethnic wear, while the neckline's multicoloured threadwork, mirror embellishments and hanging fringes add plenty of personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Mint Green: Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: If your festive mood calls for something softer, Raashii's mint-green organza sari is a dreamy alternative.

The shimmering drape features a pearl-and-sequin border, paired with a lavender-grey blouse covered in intricate beadwork. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff