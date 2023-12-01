Why Kajal Is Fashion's Darling

Kajal Aggarwal is a 'dreamer, entrepreneur, experience seeker' and fierce fashionista.

The trendsetter has given us a masterclass in maternity dressing, inspired to-be brides with her wedding lehenga and has demonstrated how mums can stay fit during their pregnancy.

The actor got a penchant for traditional styles and would love to be a 'little mermaid but make it desi'.

On off days, she shines in pretty frocks, tunics and co-ord sets and her trusty smile never leaves her side even for a second.

IMAGE: Have you seen a more exquisite lady in black?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: She is an expert in mixing prints and colours.

IMAGE: Kajal pays tribute to India's natural beauty in this A-line dress with high slits.

IMAGE: Kajal serves pretty girl vibes as she flashes a smile in florals.

IMAGE: The actress is cute and classy in a sari that sparkles like gold.

IMAGE: She embraces patchwork with gusto as she enjoys her morning chai.

IMAGE: Kajal can brighten up a dull Friday in that pretty shade of blue.