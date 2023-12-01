News
Why Kajal Is Fashion's Darling

Why Kajal Is Fashion's Darling

By REDIFF STYLE
December 01, 2023 09:59 IST
Kajal Aggarwal is a 'dreamer, entrepreneur, experience seeker' and fierce fashionista. 

The trendsetter has given us a masterclass in maternity dressing, inspired to-be brides with her wedding lehenga and has demonstrated how mums can stay fit during their pregnancy.  

The actor got a penchant for traditional styles and would love to be a 'little mermaid but make it desi'. 

On off days, she shines in pretty frocks, tunics and co-ord sets and her trusty smile never leaves her side even for a second.  

IMAGE: Have you seen a more exquisite lady in black?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is an expert in mixing prints and colours. 

 

IMAGE: Kajal pays tribute to India's natural beauty in this A-line dress with high slits. 

 

IMAGE: Kajal serves pretty girl vibes as she flashes a smile in florals. 

 

IMAGE: The actress is cute and classy in a sari that sparkles like gold.  

 

IMAGE: She embraces patchwork with gusto as she enjoys her morning chai

 

IMAGE: Kajal can brighten up a dull Friday in that pretty shade of blue. 

REDIFF STYLE
