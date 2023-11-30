Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?

Brown, insists the fashion world, is the new black and one doesn't need to be a caffeine lover to appreciate the colour that's taking style charts by storm.

It's warm, rich, elegant and flatters almost every skin tone.

Team it with black for a sophisticated combination, pair it with gold for a glitzy affair or just wear it by itself.

Latte to deep expresso, chocolatey to cafe mocha -- here's how you can use these gorgeous colours to plan your Friday night look.

IMAGE: Raise your hands if you think Alia Bhatt resembles a sizzling chocolate brownie in this sequinned gown she wore to Koffee With Karan.

The shaded hair is a lovely additional touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor shows up like a tall glass of iced coffee in this one-shoulder dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: If Shruti Haasan is headed for a coffee date in this dress, we are certain she will be ordering a mocha.

She sweetens up the look with gold accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaya F mixes her love for brown and black to turn up the temperature this winter.

Her only accessory is the handcrafted, layered chain choker set in gold plated base metal from Eurumme.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme /Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar amps up the dressy vibe in a pretty floral brown number that's great for lovers of neutral shades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar, who never misses a chance to impress, paints a glamorous picture in this pumpkin spice number.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram