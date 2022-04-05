News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pregnancy Can Be Fun!

Pregnancy Can Be Fun!

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 05, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at Kajal Aggarwal's maternity style.

IMAGE: What do you think of Kajal's godh bharai look?
The glowing to-be mom chose a red sari, matching blouse and accessorised it with a choker and gold bangles.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Kajal serving an effortless look in yellow.
She teamed the dress with metallic jewellery and sunglasses.

 

IMAGE: Maternity style is not just about oversized, loose-fitting clothes.

 

IMAGE: This pic is proof that you can be sexy through your pregnancy.

 

IMAGE: With that smile on her face, Kajal is demonstrating just how much fun pregnancy fashion can be.
Seen here dressed in a easy-breezy summer dress.

 

IMAGE: If you plan to showcase your pregnant shape, fitted athleisure separates likes these are perfect.

 

IMAGE: When you're not in the mood to dress up.
A simple ethnic silhouette like this one is worth bookmarking.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Related News: Kajal Aggarwal
COMMENT
Print this article
Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style
Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style
Wow! Neha Dhupia's CUTEST maternity looks
Wow! Neha Dhupia's CUTEST maternity looks
Pregnant Carol Gracias flaunts baby bump on the runway
Pregnant Carol Gracias flaunts baby bump on the runway
Who should the next Manchester United manager?
Who should the next Manchester United manager?
Pictures That Will Blow Your Mind!
Pictures That Will Blow Your Mind!
Rahul wants LSG's batters to play 'risk free' cricket
Rahul wants LSG's batters to play 'risk free' cricket
'Good you've started investing early'
'Good you've started investing early'

More like this

Celeb-inspired Maternity Styles

Celeb-inspired Maternity Styles

Stylish yet comfy! Anushka's maternity looks

Stylish yet comfy! Anushka's maternity looks

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances