Pregnancy Can Be Fun!

Please click on the images for a look at Kajal Aggarwal's maternity style.
IMAGE: What do you think of Kajal's godh bharai look?
The glowing to-be mom chose a red sari, matching blouse and accessorised it with a choker and gold bangles.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajal serving an effortless look in yellow.
She teamed the dress with metallic jewellery and sunglasses.
IMAGE: Maternity style is not just about oversized, loose-fitting clothes.
IMAGE: This pic is proof that you can be sexy through your pregnancy.
IMAGE: With that smile on her face, Kajal is demonstrating just how much fun pregnancy fashion can be.
Seen here dressed in a easy-breezy summer dress.
IMAGE: If you plan to showcase your pregnant shape, fitted athleisure separates likes these are perfect.
IMAGE: When you're not in the mood to dress up.
A simple ethnic silhouette like this one is worth bookmarking.