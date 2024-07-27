Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

As the countdown for Ulajh begins for its August 2 release, the makers held a showcase of the film's steamy dance number Shaukan, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah.

At the media interaction, Janhvi emphasised that her character in the political thriller is vastly different from her previous ones, as she is not playing a damsel in distress.

"I feel it's a very different character for me. In my earlier films, I played meek, very innocent, kind of roles but Suhana (her character's name in the film) is not like that. She is not an abla naari (damsel in distress) and that was very exciting for me," the actress shares.

Janhvi plays an Indian Foreign Service officer in the film, and claims that Ulajh is more than just a spy thriller.

"When I was reading the script, I was expecting what usually is expected from the spy thriller, (but) this film is more than that. It's a coming of-age, emotional, thrilling and entertaining. It's also about a woman's journey in a man's world," she says.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sudhanshu Saria, Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew.

Dressed in stylish formals, Janhvi exuded boss lady vibes as she attended the musical gathering with Director Sudhanshu Saria and actor Roshan Mathew.

Gulshan couldn't be a part of the event due to 'professional obligation'.

"I have a professional obligation, that's why I couldn't be part of the promotional campaign as much as I would like. It is something I enjoy also. I am trying to my bits from wherever I can," Gulshan told Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com later.

What did Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya think of the song? Find out here:

The musical event was also attended by Composer Shashwat Sachdeva and Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who sang the Shaukan song.

Watch Jubin perform Shaukan:

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Jubin Nautiyal and Shashwat Sachdeva.

When the host asked Janhvi to perform the hook step from the song, she immediately obliged and invited folks from the media to dance along.

Watch Janhvi shake a leg to Shaukan:

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor dances with her fans.

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared that he wasn't initially keen about having songs in the film but changed his mind when he understood their importance.

"There is a certain kind of requirement for films like Ulajh," he says.

"The patriotism you are showing on screen is also important with what the audience is listening to in terms of music. We have collectively tried to create a perfect blend. There are different flavours of music that we have brought together, and the songs are very audience-friendly," says Sudanshu.

Why don't we see Roshan Mathew in more Hindi films? He tells us here.

The makers also gave a peek into another of the film's tracks, Aaja Oye.

The event ended with Composer Shashwat Sachdev singing the patriotic song Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan that left everyone in awe.