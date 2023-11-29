Unapologetically Stylish Vaani

Vaani Kapoor is the literal definition of the fire emoji.

Even when she steps out for a coffee date, the actress gives off glam vibes.

With the festive party season just around the corner, there's no better time to get inspired by Vaani's sparkly fits.

Take note, people!

IMAGE: Dolled up in blue, Vaani syncs her outfit with her carefree mood.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: All that sizzles is Vaani. She knows how to bring the right amount of shimmer to a party.

IMAGE: Plan to wear faux fur this winter? Vaani shows you how to nail it.

IMAGE: Want some inside scoop on the actress? She loves to resemble a decadent treat in shades of chocolate brown.

IMAGE: The holidays are incomplete without a fabulous bikini moment in contrasting pastel shades.

IMAGE: Fierce in lace and mesh, she gives the ensemble an edge with her hard-won abs.

IMAGE: Why should macrame be reserved only for wall hangings? Her flirty top will have you longing for summer.

IMAGE: She mixes business with glam in separates that will take you from the boardroom to the nightclub in no time.

IMAGE: Can you wear cream and beige together? Vaani definitely thinks so and aces the look.

IMAGE: She's all rosy in a ivory floral sleeve and backless choli that adds oomph to her Manish Malhotra lehenga.