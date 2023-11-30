Rashmika's STUNNING Make-Up Free Looks!

Do you know when Rashmika Mandanna looks most breathtaking?
It's when she's got no make-up on. No glossy pout. No smoky eyes. No winged eyeliner.
That's when the focus moves to her clear skin and expressive eyes.
Her fresh-faced glow is the best thing you will see all day.
This beautiful lady, clearly, has nothing to hide.
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star shows off her glowing complexion.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
IMAGE: A perfect, lipstick-free pout.
IMAGE: Sneakers without laces. Face without highlighters and foundation. Less is always more for Rashmika.
IMAGE: When she is on vacation, Rashmika likes comfort dressing!
IMAGE: Fuss-free really looks good on her.
IMAGE: The highlight in this pic is her radiant skin.
IMAGE: Rasmika dons a fresh face and a black bindi for a touch of glam.