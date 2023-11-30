Rashmika's STUNNING Make-Up Free Looks!

Do you know when Rashmika Mandanna looks most breathtaking?

It's when she's got no make-up on. No glossy pout. No smoky eyes. No winged eyeliner.

That's when the focus moves to her clear skin and expressive eyes.

Her fresh-faced glow is the best thing you will see all day.

This beautiful lady, clearly, has nothing to hide.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star shows off her glowing complexion.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: A perfect, lipstick-free pout.

IMAGE: Sneakers without laces. Face without highlighters and foundation. Less is always more for Rashmika.

IMAGE: When she is on vacation, Rashmika likes comfort dressing!

IMAGE: Fuss-free really looks good on her.

IMAGE: The highlight in this pic is her radiant skin.

IMAGE: Rasmika dons a fresh face and a black bindi for a touch of glam.