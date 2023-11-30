News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Rashmika's STUNNING Make-Up Free Looks!

Rashmika's STUNNING Make-Up Free Looks!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 30, 2023 08:55 IST
Do you know when Rashmika Mandanna looks most breathtaking?

It's when she's got no make-up on. No glossy pout. No smoky eyes. No winged eyeliner.

That's when the focus moves to her clear skin and expressive eyes.

Her fresh-faced glow is the best thing you will see all day.   

This beautiful lady, clearly, has nothing to hide.    

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star shows off her glowing complexion.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A perfect, lipstick-free pout. 

 

IMAGE: Sneakers without laces. Face without highlighters and foundation. Less is always more for Rashmika. 

 

IMAGE: When she is on vacation, Rashmika likes comfort dressing!

 

IMAGE: Fuss-free really looks good on her. 

 

IMAGE: The highlight in this pic is her radiant skin. 

 

IMAGE: Rasmika dons a fresh face and a black bindi for a touch of glam.  

REDIFF STYLE
