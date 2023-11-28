Who's This Girl Who's Wooing The Sea?

Srishti Dixit's got style.

It's simple, versatile and very, very practical, which just goes to prove that some celebs are just like us.

While she sticks to a muted palette, she prefers colour over black and white any day.

The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, made Srishti's childhood dream of becoming actor come true -- she plays Vicky's sister in the movie.

This digital creator's pretty gal fashion deserves a spotlight of its own.

IMAGE: Want a princess-wali feel? A flowy lehenga with blush pink blooms will do the trick.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Srishti Dixit/Instagram

IMAGE: Does she love her flowers? Oh yes!

IMAGE: Happy moments deserve happy colours and Srishti chooses a joyful yellow as she poses with her on-screen brother, Vicky Kaushal.

IMAGE: Take sporty to another level -- toss on an oversized jacket over your gym wear.

IMAGE: For those who like to play with contrasting colours...

IMAGE: When you are playing with prints, keep everything else minimal.

IMAGE: When Srishti travels, she ups the glam quotient in bathing suits jo 'tabahi' machate hain.

IMAGE: Contrasting colours can be fun.

IMAGE: Pink? Or blue? Why not both!