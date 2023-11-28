News
Who's This Girl Who's Wooing The Sea?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 28, 2023 13:24 IST
Srishti Dixit's got style. 

It's simple, versatile and very, very practical, which just goes to prove that some celebs are just like us. 

While she sticks to a muted palette, she prefers colour over black and white any day.

The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, made Srishti's childhood dream of becoming actor come true -- she plays Vicky's sister in the movie.  

This digital creator's pretty gal fashion deserves a spotlight of its own.

IMAGE: Want a princess-wali feel? A flowy lehenga with blush pink blooms will do the trick.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Srishti Dixit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Does she love her flowers? Oh yes!

 

IMAGE: Happy moments deserve happy colours and Srishti chooses a joyful yellow as she poses with her on-screen brother, Vicky Kaushal. 

 

IMAGE: Take sporty to another level -- toss on an oversized jacket over your gym wear. 

 

IMAGE: For those who like to play with contrasting colours...

 

IMAGE: When you are playing with prints, keep everything else minimal.

 

IMAGE: When Srishti travels, she ups the glam quotient in bathing suits jo 'tabahi' machate hain.

 

IMAGE: Contrasting colours can be fun.

 

IMAGE: Pink? Or blue? Why not both!

REDIFF STYLE
