What's Saloni And Ranbir's Animal Connection?

Ranbir Kapoor's gorgeous co-star from Animal, Saloni Batra, has some dhasu advice for women.

'No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up, strike a sexy pose and click a beautiful selfie,' says the actor who is a great combination of talent and beauty.

She adds, 'Not all roses are red. Don't forget to be your own shade of beautiful'.

Saloni loves embracing the glorious mess that she is.

Red pumps are her jam and she'll serenade you with her tints and tones.

She surely knows how to have fun with fashion and is super attractive to say the least.

IMAGE: A ganji and an oversized shirt is what she chooses to wear for this pic with Ranbir Kapoor; don't these reel-life siblings look like real-life siblings?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Saloni Batra/Instagram

IMAGE: This superwoman likes to dress up in bathing suits.

IMAGE: Pretty in pink!

IMAGE: You can blame her for feeling like a queen in this beige cutout maxi dress.

IMAGE: She will show you how to resemble a life-sized glass of 'tangerine water with a hint of tequila'.

IMAGE: The happy, hip vibe of Goa reflects in her fashion choices as well.

IMAGE: Thigh's the limit for Saloni!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com