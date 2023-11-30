What's Saloni And Ranbir's Animal Connection?

Ranbir Kapoor's gorgeous co-star from Animal, Saloni Batra, has some dhasu advice for women.
'No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up, strike a sexy pose and click a beautiful selfie,' says the actor who is a great combination of talent and beauty.
She adds, 'Not all roses are red. Don't forget to be your own shade of beautiful'.
Saloni loves embracing the glorious mess that she is.
Red pumps are her jam and she'll serenade you with her tints and tones.
She surely knows how to have fun with fashion and is super attractive to say the least.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com