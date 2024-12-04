Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is a force on the court.

Off the court, she displays a sense of style that is both fun and understated.

Now that she is all set to marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on December 22, everyone's waiting to see her as the bride.

Meanwhile, we take a look at her daily style; here too, Sindhu knows how to serve looks just as well as she serves aces.

IMAGE: In a sleek black wrap dress, she radiates freshness and charm. All photographs: Kind courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

IMAGE: When she celebrates desi prints...

IMAGE: Rocking a floral jacket over a crochet dress, Sindhu adds just the right amount of spice to her attire.

IMAGE: She's decked up in a metallic beaded gown and elegant diamond jewellery.

IMAGE: Sindhu brings a dreamy vibe to trad-wear in an ivory dress teamed with a light embroidered jacket and pearl earrings.

IMAGE: Striped pastel coords, LV bag, black stockings and white sneakers -- who needs colour when you’ve got that level of sass?

IMAGE: In a neon jumpsuit with quirky flats, Sindhu proves that simplicity can be stunning.

IMAGE: In a muted teal lehenga with a sheer jacket, she takes centrestage like the champion she is.

