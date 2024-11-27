It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride

It's the shaadi season and the focus is on the soon-to-be-wed couples, especially the bride.

Dulhans are going maximalist, creating a look that celebrates dazzling colours, luxurious fabrics and rich jewellery.

Celebs have long been a source of inspiration for those seeking to make a grand statement on their wedding day.

For the modern bride, this means combining traditional elegance with extravagant flair -- an aesthetic filled with lavish embellishments, intricate embroidery and an unapologetic embrace of opulence.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon dons a red lehenga with gold embroidery that's fit for royalty.

Her heavy zari work dupatta cascades down her back while her oversized earrings and maang tikka create the perfect maximalist effect.

Her kohl-rimmed smokey eyes and red bindi finish the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani brings south Indian glamour to the forefront with a silk sari in burnt orange, bordered with intricate zari work, and a magenta pink blouse.

She adds on classic brown lips, smokey eyes and traditional temple jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan chooses a stunning jewel-toned lehenga in gold, deep ruby and blue.

The intricate embroidery featuring sequins and mirrorwork, paired with a layered kundan necklace, makes her a gorgeous Bollywood-inspired maximalist vision.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning inspiration for brides who want to opt for gold on their wedding day.

The blouse is crafted with real temple jewellery. She teams it with a gold-embroidered lehenga and heavy jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni & Shane Peacock/Instagram

IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani's bridal look is for those who'd love to look like a maharani.

A rich maroon and gold lehenga, paired with a regal veil and a statement jadau necklace, creates an air of timelessness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgia Andriani/Instagram

IMAGE: Shriya Saran dons a breathtaking red and gold Benarasi silk sari layered with a sheer dupatta.

Statement jewellery, including an ornate maang tikka and earrings, elevate her maximalist look to its full glory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia chooses a high-fashion couture look, with a rust-coloured velvet choli and an embroidered lehenga that features sequins, panels and a kaleidoscope of colours.

Paired with a layered pearl maang tikka, her maximalist bridal look is pure couture magic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

IMAGE: From her traditional maang tikka to her sheer dupatta, Aahana Kumra's look is meticulously designed to make her look like the quintessential Rajasthani bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana S Kumra/Instagram





IMAGE: Wearing a creamy ivory and gold outfit featuring intricate embroidery, Malavika Mohanan's look is topped off with layers of polki jewelry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Komal Pandey evokes the beauty of the skies in this deep azure blue lehenga covered in gold embroidery.

Paired with ornate earrings, her maximalist look is completed by glowing makeup that highlights her radiance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

