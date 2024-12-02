Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips

When it comes to weddings, the bride's cousin sisters and female besties are often the life of the party.

From stealing the groom's shoes to managing various bridal-related duties, there's a lot to handle.

The key is to find the perfect balance between being functional and fashionable.

Bollywood celebrities offer endless inspiration with their immaculately styled avatars.

From vibrant lehengas to sassy saris, these stars provide bookmark-worthy references for anyone seeking to shine while complementing the bride on her special day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul /Instagram IMAGE: Take cues from Nitibha Kaul's mesmerising white ensemble with pearl accessories which she wore for her bestie's roka ceremony. It will make everyone stop and stare.

IMAGE: Komal Pandey's corset take on what could be the perfect haldi ceremony outfit is style genius. Just add some bold polki sparklers and you're good to go! Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey /Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali /Instagram IMAGE: Don't hesitate to be the maximalist bridesmaid. Podcaster Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali shows us how it is done with her iridescent eye makeup stacked bangles and colourful gemstone jewellery.

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's strapless black dress with its fringed hemline and heels is perfect for a pre-wedding cocktail party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta /Instagram

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar channels her inner Marathi mulgi in this deep purple Paithani sari, chandrakor bindi and nath. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela /Instagram IMAGE: Sreeleela is a legit princess in her pink lehenga, diamond jewellery and kaali micro bindi with a matching black potli bag.

IMAGE: Punjabi di kudi Shehnaaz Gill glows in a warm-toned suit with minimal jewellery and flowers in her hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill /Instagram

IMAGE: Artist Abha Ranta revels in magenta magic with her heavily embroidered sharara suit, long earrings and a pretty nose ring; perfect for attending a nikah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abha Ranta/Instagram

IMAGE: With oceanic blue eyeliner, mint green skirt, boho-inspired bustier and a golden clutch bag, singer-songwriter Sukriti Kakar's outfit will make you stand out at a beach wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar /Instagram

IMAGE: In a demure white get-up and dewy makeup, Ashnoor Kaur looks like a forest fairy. This attire is perfect for modern minimalist weddings with outdoor settings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli is oozing glam in this blingy green sequinned sari gown with its strappy blouse. Her amazing finishing touches include a swipe of lip gloss and cascading wavy hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria shines brightly in this satin sari that she teams with a corset blouse and a sleek chignon; an ideal choice for an ultra-mod cocktail soiree or day weddings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Spunky short hairdo, a septum ring and simple, colour blocked ensemble -- Kirti Kulhari is putting the rad in the traditional. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

IMAGE: Make a grand entry at your best friend's shaadi in a mirror laden lehenga just like Sara's scintillating pink number. Balance out the look by opting for a pastel hue, fresh gajra, a pearl choker and some bangles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Avika Gor's proves 'less is more' in this classy black sari and a gorgeous matha patti. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES