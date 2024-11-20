Kubbra, Deepika's Ear-resistible Style

Thought ear cuffs were just for rockstars or runway models? Naah!

From Deepika Padukone's elegant, chain-link version to Sobhita Dhulipala's edgy, ear-hugging statement, they are now officially the must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make their look go from 0 to 100 in seconds. It's like giving your lobe a makeover with a little extra sass and sparkle.

If you're tired of the same old studs and hoops, it's time to throw some drama into the mix. Get ready to cuff it up because this trend is here to make sure your ears are as fabulous as the rest of you!

IMAGE: When the cuff's on, the look is on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Turn up the volume with ear cuffs that speak louder than words. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

IMAGE: Samiksha Pednekar uses a delicately crafted ear cuff to take her sari to next level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi wears the same ear cuff to craft an ultra-mod look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

IMAGE: To add some pizzazz to her classic suit, Navya Naveli Nanda uses an unusual accessory. A curvy ear cuff can clearly go a long way in shaking up the basics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubhi Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: An ear cuff a day keeps fashion dullness away. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: When your ear cuff is the real star of the show... Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Who needs a crown when you've got an ear cuff that says it all? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: It's not just an ear cuff, it's a power move when it comes to traditional attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khanna Jewellers/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES