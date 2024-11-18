News
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...

It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: November 18, 2024 15:35 IST
A tiny, delicate dot placed gently on the centre of the forehead or just above the eyebrows. With stone or crystal work. Or just plain. In red or maroon or matching the outfit one is wearing.

The micro bindi has become the hot new trend.

From red carpet events to casual Instagram selfies, it's the finishing touch that everyone is looking for.

Here's how you can effectively incorporate it into your look.

Shefali Jariwala

IMAGE: The tiny bindi against a royal blue sari can be a conversation starter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: A little bindi, a lot of personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Pratibha Ranta

IMAGE: If you're aiming for a youthful, neat look, taking a cue from Pratibha Ranta whose a barely-there micro bindi is the perfect choice.
It adds just the right amount of charm without overpowering your face. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

 

Tina Datta

IMAGE: Try a minimalist micro bindi like Tina for your maximalist Indian attire; it's a great way to balance out the overall look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

Nargis Fakhri

IMAGE: Just a little dot but it completes the picture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Keep it subtle but always impactful like Bebo who contrasts her maroon bindi with her white-gold suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif's green bindi is a striking contrast to her soft peach suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: The tiny black bindi stands outs amid all that gold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

SHRISTI SAHOO
