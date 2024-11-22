News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Sharvari, Shanaya Can't Resist This Trend

Sharvari, Shanaya Can't Resist This Trend

November 22, 2024 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Some timeless classics never go out of style.

Phool patti ka kaam, a popular form of embroidery in India, has been reimagined by designers to suit modern tastes.

From laser-cut florals to Y2K-inspired rosettes, the options are endless, leaving one spoilt for choice. Even Bollywood's beauties can't resist trying them out.

This season, one of the biggest trends is applique.

Whether you're rocking a breezy kurta, a chic sari or a contemporary jumpsuit, these intricate designs add just the right touch of drama and elegance.

If you want to turn heads and stay on-trend, it's time to embrace the magic of applique because classics, when revamped, always steal the show!

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Every petal tells a story and this applique top on Aditi is all about feminine grace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Stitched to stun applique outfits are the ultimate head-turners this season. Take cues from Sharvari on how to add colour to a monochrome number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: A perfect blend of artistry and allure, this applique belt is here to steal the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Why settle for less when applique can do so much more? Shanaya Kapoor serves a cute look with this pepto-bismol pink dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday uses bold, beautiful and applique to redefine elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Making a statement with every stitch, applique never looked this good. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: A perfect blend of artistry and allure, this applique dress gives major outfit goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Wedding Glam: Kiara, Nushrratt, Ananya Suggest This...
Wedding Glam: Kiara, Nushrratt, Ananya Suggest This...
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
What Will Edin Rose Wear In The Bigg Boss House?
What Will Edin Rose Wear In The Bigg Boss House?
BJP vs Congress as Manipur sees fresh violence
BJP vs Congress as Manipur sees fresh violence
'People Will Salute Firefighters'
'People Will Salute Firefighters'
'Uncertainty related to inflation has not gone'
'Uncertainty related to inflation has not gone'
Vedanta slumps 15%: Is it a good entry point?
Vedanta slumps 15%: Is it a good entry point?
More like this
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Tamannaah's A Beauty Beyond Words
Tamannaah's A Beauty Beyond Words

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances