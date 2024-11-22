Sharvari, Shanaya Can't Resist This Trend

Some timeless classics never go out of style.

Phool patti ka kaam, a popular form of embroidery in India, has been reimagined by designers to suit modern tastes.

From laser-cut florals to Y2K-inspired rosettes, the options are endless, leaving one spoilt for choice. Even Bollywood's beauties can't resist trying them out.

This season, one of the biggest trends is applique.

Whether you're rocking a breezy kurta, a chic sari or a contemporary jumpsuit, these intricate designs add just the right touch of drama and elegance.

If you want to turn heads and stay on-trend, it's time to embrace the magic of applique because classics, when revamped, always steal the show!

IMAGE: Every petal tells a story and this applique top on Aditi is all about feminine grace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Stitched to stun applique outfits are the ultimate head-turners this season. Take cues from Sharvari on how to add colour to a monochrome number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: A perfect blend of artistry and allure, this applique belt is here to steal the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Why settle for less when applique can do so much more? Shanaya Kapoor serves a cute look with this pepto-bismol pink dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday uses bold, beautiful and applique to redefine elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Making a statement with every stitch, applique never looked this good. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: A perfect blend of artistry and allure, this applique dress gives major outfit goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

