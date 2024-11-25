News
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls

By SHRISTI SAHOO
November 25, 2024 08:08 IST
The current generation's fascination with understated luxury has positioned pearls as a popular element in fashion.

Pearls became 'a thing' because they satisfy a longing for timelessness while remaining adaptable to contemporary tastes.

Whether incorporated into traditional outfits or contemporary ensembles, pearls add a subtle yet striking charm, making them a staple for creating refined looks. And, of course, it's perfect for the wedding season.

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal brings the pearl game to the forefront with a look that’s equal parts elegance and boldness.
Think pearls dripping across a chic saree and a statement pearl necklace that takes her outfit from beautiful to bewitching. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

 Sharvari

IMAGE: Pearls cascade over her sari gown, making Sharvari look like a modern-day diva -- fresh, fun and totally fabulous. And that pearl-encrusted statement blouse? It's just out of this world. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Shriya Saran

IMAGE: From a pearl-studded lehenga and choli to pearl earrings that scream sophisticated elegance, Shriya Saran is here to remind us that drops of gorgeousness aren't just for grandmas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vvani by Vani Vats Official/Instagram

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor knows how to turn pearls into a showstopper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: Uorfi is breaking boundaries and setting trends with her bold take on pearlcore.
From body chains with pearl accents to quirky, avant-garde designs, she knows pearls can be both playful and provocative. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt turned heads at the MET Gala draped in a pearl-covered gown, giving timeless glamour a modern twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone’s pearl look at Cannes was pure magic. With pearls adorning her sleek, high-fashion ensemble, she combined grace with power. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan effortlessly blends traditional with modern when it comes to pearls in this chic take on desi glamour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon knows to own the trend like a pro. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor makes pearls her signature style statement with these stringed pearls framing her neck and her sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

SHRISTI SAHOO
