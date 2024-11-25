Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls

The current generation's fascination with understated luxury has positioned pearls as a popular element in fashion.

Pearls became 'a thing' because they satisfy a longing for timelessness while remaining adaptable to contemporary tastes.

Whether incorporated into traditional outfits or contemporary ensembles, pearls add a subtle yet striking charm, making them a staple for creating refined looks. And, of course, it's perfect for the wedding season.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal brings the pearl game to the forefront with a look that’s equal parts elegance and boldness.

Think pearls dripping across a chic saree and a statement pearl necklace that takes her outfit from beautiful to bewitching. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Pearls cascade over her sari gown, making Sharvari look like a modern-day diva -- fresh, fun and totally fabulous. And that pearl-encrusted statement blouse? It's just out of this world. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: From a pearl-studded lehenga and choli to pearl earrings that scream sophisticated elegance, Shriya Saran is here to remind us that drops of gorgeousness aren't just for grandmas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vvani by Vani Vats Official/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor knows how to turn pearls into a showstopper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Uorfi is breaking boundaries and setting trends with her bold take on pearlcore.

From body chains with pearl accents to quirky, avant-garde designs, she knows pearls can be both playful and provocative. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan effortlessly blends traditional with modern when it comes to pearls in this chic take on desi glamour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon knows to own the trend like a pro. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram