Waluscha, Sanjana, Pooja Revel In Red Velvet

Nostalgia is the new black. Which is why trends like Y2K, mermaidcore and coquette core have become hugely popular, leading to a glamorous velvet -- particularly red velvet -- revival.

Here's how you look as delectable as that delicious dessert.

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi nails the shaadi-ready look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh is here to prove that you can turn a simple halter neck top into an artsy statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan'd red lehenga choli and emerald accessories show the power of complementary colours

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's look is a masterclass in styling. With a net dupatta, golden heels and a velvet kurta, she’s basically a walking Instagram post. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill's embellished velvet kurta takes you back to the era of palaces and princesses. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit channels her inner queen, draped in a red velvet sari and glistening pearls. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor strikes a powerful pose in a maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria takes a traditional choli, layers it with a velvet jumper jacket and denim hot pants with gorgeous pockets. It’s like she's raided her grandma’s closet before crashing a music festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa reminds us of Jessica Rabbit in her halter neck dress and matching red pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

