Nidhhi Agerwal Is Simply Mesmerising!

Nidhhi Agerwal serves different glam looks with ease.

This good-looking actor is all set to share the screen alongside Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri and Bobby Deol in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. a period drama based on the life of legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu.

IMAGE: Nidhhi Agerwal nails the corpcore trend with her brown ensemble. Her ruby-red nails scream sass! All photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

IMAGE: She sets the temperature soaring in a wine satin dress that is paired with long drop earrings and winged eyeliner that's sharp enough to cut through the competition.

IMAGE: Dripping in diamonds and sparkles, this damsel knows how to make heads turn.

IMAGE: She looks elegant in an earthy maroon sequinned sari with silver jhumkas.

IMAGE: A sultry nari in a forest green sari, complete with a micro bindi and gold accents is here to capture your heart.

IMAGE: Nidhhi's all-black look is too hot to handle.

IMAGE: Pretty in pink and pepped up with florals for a cute, flirty look.

IMAGE: That sheer sari teamed with a corset blouse and a winged eyeliner on fleek is a showstopper lewk.

IMAGE: She turns the coquette core trend on its head with her preppy black blazer dress and stylish braid.

IMAGE: Her pastel sari and statement jewellery is proof that traditional looks rule.

IMAGE: This Barbie is here to slay with her determined gaze!

