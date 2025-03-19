HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Jaanyaa Joshi Is As Cute As A Button

Jaanyaa Joshi Is As Cute As A Button

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 12:52 IST

x

Jaanyaa Joshi, who's making her filmi debut in Pintu Ki Pappi, is always ready to experiment when it comes to her wardrobe.

From athleisure to traditional, from ganjis to gowns, from pants to lehengas, she wears them all.

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: Pink jacket, white shirt, classy gold watch and a great smile for the mirror selfie -- Jaanyaa knows how to shine brighter than the bling. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Jaanyaa Joshi/Instagram

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: She's ready to greet the sun in a cami top, track pants, red shawl and sunnies.

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: A voluminous pink skirt and lacey halterneck top leaves Jaanyaa feeling quite the princess.

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: She goes for a sweet traditional look with a salmon pink kurti and pearl earrings.

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: Black sweater + wavy hairdo + delicate gold jewellery = Chic!

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: Who needs a crown when Jaanyaa Joshi is serving this royal look?

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: Contrasts do work! That's why Jaanyaa chose that red purse to go with her blue dress.

 

Jaanyaa Joshi

IMAGE: The oxidised jewellery goes so well with that cheery yellow.

Jaanyaa Joshi

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Anaswara Rajan Is A Fun Penkutty
Anaswara Rajan Is A Fun Penkutty
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
Sadia Khateeb's Sassy Swagger
Sadia Khateeb's Sassy Swagger
Tamannaah's Captivating Kamal Look
Tamannaah's Captivating Kamal Look
Chitrangda's Jalwa Never Fades
Chitrangda's Jalwa Never Fades

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Turkish Eggs Cilbir: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt0:37

Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend...

'Egg on my face': Shashi Tharoor on opposing India's stance on Ukraine war2:06

'Egg on my face': Shashi Tharoor on opposing India's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD