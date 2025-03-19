Jaanyaa Joshi Is As Cute As A Button

Jaanyaa Joshi, who's making her filmi debut in Pintu Ki Pappi, is always ready to experiment when it comes to her wardrobe.

From athleisure to traditional, from ganjis to gowns, from pants to lehengas, she wears them all.

IMAGE: Pink jacket, white shirt, classy gold watch and a great smile for the mirror selfie -- Jaanyaa knows how to shine brighter than the bling. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Jaanyaa Joshi/Instagram

IMAGE: She's ready to greet the sun in a cami top, track pants, red shawl and sunnies.

IMAGE: A voluminous pink skirt and lacey halterneck top leaves Jaanyaa feeling quite the princess.

IMAGE: She goes for a sweet traditional look with a salmon pink kurti and pearl earrings.

IMAGE: Black sweater + wavy hairdo + delicate gold jewellery = Chic!

IMAGE: Who needs a crown when Jaanyaa Joshi is serving this royal look?

IMAGE: Contrasts do work! That's why Jaanyaa chose that red purse to go with her blue dress.

IMAGE: The oxidised jewellery goes so well with that cheery yellow.

