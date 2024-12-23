Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic

Y2K fashion, popular in the late '90s and early 2000s, was all about bold, futuristic and playful styles that reflected a desire to break free from reality and embrace optimism for the new millennium.

More recently, its bold colour palette, cute designs and tech-inspired elements offered a fantasy world amidst uncertainty and change after COVID changed the course of life.

Think low-rise jeans, baby tees, shiny fabric, chunky accessories and a heavy dose of nostalgia that continues to influence trends today.

Here's a look at how you can incorporate Y2K in your wardrobe.

IMAGE: Avneet rocks retro sunglasses with a cool-girl attitude that takes us straight back to Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya shines brighter than a disco ball in a sequinned party dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani's Y2K magic includes psychedelic prints and shiny pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Bows, bling and all things pretty -- Ananya gives us major coquette core goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram IMAGE: Bling it on like Disha does in a pastel blue dress and sparkling bag

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar gives us fur-tastic winter goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi blooms in an elegant off-white dress with rosette details. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram IMAGE: Jasmin brings mermaidcore to life in a stunning blue ombre gown.

IMAGE: Dayena's chrome nails are pure luxury. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Athiya's multicoloured Y2K nails are bold and fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Tejasswi's chainmail dress has a glam halterneck; the fierce ponytail and black stilettoes are great add-ons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

