Tejasswi, Pashmina Paint The Town Red

Tejasswi, Pashmina Paint The Town Red

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 20, 2025 17:58 IST

The world of fashion showcased individuality at its finest at the Grazia Awards.

The event was a celebration of style where vibrant colours, luxurious fabrics and striking accessories came together, creating a tapestry of glamour.

Every outfit told a story, reflecting the wearer's personality and artistic vision.

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash is wrapped up like an enticing gift in a jaw-dropping red bow gown that's got a fishtail hem. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan is the colour of romance in her mesmerising red tulle corset gown.

 

Nyrraa M Banerji

IMAGE: Nyrraa M Banerji knows how to command attention in her bold white nude bodycon dress and shiny heels.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Jasmine Bhasin's sleek gown is accessorised perfectly with emerald drop earrings that just pop.

 

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Krittika Kamra proves LBDs are anything but basic, rocking hers with fabulous turquoise cross earrings.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia glows in her ethereal white satin gown adorned with feathered details.

 

Karan Tacker

IMAGE: Debonair Karan Tacker opts for a floral-printed blazer and wide-legged pants.

 

Ishaan Khatter

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter pairs his textured black pants with a luxe velvet top and eye-catching diamond necklace.

 

Mozez Singh

IMAGE: Graphic blazer layered over a beaded black shirt. Oversized white pants. Stacked necklaces. Tinted aviator sunglasses. Mozez Singh somehow makes this crazy mix work.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD
