Tejasswi, Pashmina Paint The Town Red

The world of fashion showcased individuality at its finest at the Grazia Awards.

The event was a celebration of style where vibrant colours, luxurious fabrics and striking accessories came together, creating a tapestry of glamour.

Every outfit told a story, reflecting the wearer's personality and artistic vision.

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash is wrapped up like an enticing gift in a jaw-dropping red bow gown that's got a fishtail hem. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan is the colour of romance in her mesmerising red tulle corset gown.

IMAGE: Nyrraa M Banerji knows how to command attention in her bold white nude bodycon dress and shiny heels.

IMAGE: Jasmine Bhasin's sleek gown is accessorised perfectly with emerald drop earrings that just pop.

IMAGE: Krittika Kamra proves LBDs are anything but basic, rocking hers with fabulous turquoise cross earrings.

IMAGE: Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia glows in her ethereal white satin gown adorned with feathered details.

IMAGE: Debonair Karan Tacker opts for a floral-printed blazer and wide-legged pants.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter pairs his textured black pants with a luxe velvet top and eye-catching diamond necklace.

IMAGE: Graphic blazer layered over a beaded black shirt. Oversized white pants. Stacked necklaces. Tinted aviator sunglasses. Mozez Singh somehow makes this crazy mix work.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

