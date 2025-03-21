HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
You Just Can't Stop Looking At Kajal

March 21, 2025 08:25 IST

Kajal Aggarwal is at the forefront when it comes to fashion.

She nails every new trend and owns it like a pro.

Whether she's rocking a killer sari or owning a power suit, her fits are always on point.

She blends traditional drip with modern edge, making every look an Instagrammable moment!

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Here she is in an elegant pale gold ensemble; her only pop of colour is those bright red lips. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Metallics are ruling this season and Kajal is riding that wave with her shimmering gold top and eye-catching statement jewellery that could light up any room.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Her super cute violet-purple kurti, paired with sparkling diamante chandelier earrings, is a class act.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: She redefines glamour with striped sari and stringed pearl choker.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: That black silk dhoti and embellished jacket are both modern and traditional.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: She looks straight out of an Indian fairy tale in her olive green embroidered lehenga.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Her summery tropical print maxi dress and gigantic chandelier earrings are all about vacation goals.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

IMAGE: Kajal looks ethereal in a white lehenga accessorised with a stunning pearl and emerald necklace.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

