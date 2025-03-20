Tamannaah, Samantha Bring Drama To The Red Carpet

Step aside, fashion police, because the star-studded Grazia Awards turned into a runway of style. From black corsets to sheer shrugs, celebs churned out looks that could stop traffic even in a no-parking zone.

Grab your popcorn; it's time to take a look.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is killing it in a black corset top. That sheer shrug and those edgy finger cuffs add a nice dash of drama. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha takes the classic black-and-white combo to a whole new Bollywood level.

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is floating in a whimsical cloud of black tulle.

IMAGE: Malaika Arora is all about body confidence in her asymmetric, deep-necked gown.

IMAGE: Neha Sharma rocks an androgynous suit while her sister, Aisha, dazzles in a floral dress.

IMAGE: How do you up the bling quotient? Like Khushi Kapoor, with a statement Lady Dior bag and chunky chain necklace

IMAGE: Her boyfriend, Vedang Raina, makes dapper look easy in a black leather jacket, an eye-catching tie and shiny shoes.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff looks gorgeous in all white.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia steals the show in maroon coords layered over a sheer shirt and oversized jacket.

IMAGE: She tops it off with a glossy pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

