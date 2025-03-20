HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Tamannaah, Samantha Bring Drama To The Red Carpet

Tamannaah, Samantha Bring Drama To The Red Carpet

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 15:39 IST

x

Step aside, fashion police, because the star-studded Grazia Awards turned into a runway of style. From black corsets to sheer shrugs, celebs churned out looks that could stop traffic even in a no-parking zone.

Grab your popcorn; it's time to take a look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is killing it in a black corset top. That sheer shrug and those edgy finger cuffs add a nice dash of drama. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha takes the classic black-and-white combo to a whole new Bollywood level.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is floating in a whimsical cloud of black tulle.

 

Malaika Arora

IMAGE: Malaika Arora is all about body confidence in her asymmetric, deep-necked gown.

 

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma

IMAGE: Neha Sharma rocks an androgynous suit while her sister, Aisha, dazzles in a floral dress.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: How do you up the bling quotient? Like Khushi Kapoor, with a statement Lady Dior bag and chunky chain necklace.

 

Vedang Raina

IMAGE: Her boyfriend, Vedang Raina, makes dapper look easy in a black leather jacket, an eye-catching tie and shiny shoes.

 

Tiger Shroff

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff looks gorgeous in all white.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia steals the show in maroon coords layered over a sheer shirt and oversized jacket.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: She tops it off with a glossy pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

9 Most Hated Countries In The World

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple0:28

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali...

Chahal hides face with mask as he reaches Bandra Court for divorce with Dhanashree1:23

Chahal hides face with mask as he reaches Bandra Court...

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India2:27

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD