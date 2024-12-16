Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!

The dreamy mermaid-core aesthetic gained popularity in the early 2020s and became widely accepted by 2024.

It was fuelled by the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid and spread via Instagram.

The ethereal charm of the undersea flora and fauna was embraced by the red carpet, the runway and beauty trends, which showcased pearl embellishments, glossy cosmetics and wet-look hair styles.

This contemporary, ocean-inspired look has become a cultural movement in 2024.

Here's how celebs have interpreted this trend this year...

IMAGE: Rocking a white bikini, pink sunnies, baby blue maxi skirt and layered necklace, Avneet Kaur resembles a siren emerging from the sea. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Anjali Sivaraman's crown -- adorned with delicate starfish motifs, intricate seaweed accents and shimmering details -- seems kissed by the sea itself. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria is a vision in a sequin-covered bustier and white skirt with a flowing train, paired with a seashell-laden crown and choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Alanna Panday embodies mermaid-core perfection in a cowrie shell-adorned bra top, flowy sharara pants and sheer jacket reminiscent of the foam-topped ocean waves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: She wears an iridescent golden sequinned dress, accented by mystical purple eyeliner and glossy lips with a hint of shimmer; Sayami Kher, like the ocean, is in a mysterious mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's cerulean blue sequinned sari clings to her curves. To match her gorgeous rhinestone blouse, she wears metallic blue eyeshadow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa resembles a blue mermaid on the rocks in a sheer blue sequinned dress with a swirling hem. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit's bodycon dress, paired with glossy lavender eyes and milky opal nails, glimmers like crushed pearls under the light. Photograph: Kind courtesy Billy Manik/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is a true blue mermaid in her aqua sequin co-ords -- they're liquid magic! -- paired with teal eyeshadow that gleams and nude nails that sparkle like the tide. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES