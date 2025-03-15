HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chitrangda's Jalwa Never Fades

March 15, 2025 12:29 IST

Chitrangda Singh has the remarkable ability to choose outfits that are elegant and, at the same time, make a bold fashion statement.

From dazzling sequins to ethereal saris, her style is playful yet sophisticated.

Her latest web-series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is about to hit our screens. It's a crime thriller created by Neeraj Pandey, who knows how to keep us on our toes; just like Chitrangda does with her wardrobe.

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh gives us major fitness goals in a sequin bodycon dress. All photographs: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: Channelling those quintessential Bollywood heroine vibes, she flaunts a pink chiffon sari and statement earrings.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: Wrapped in a metallic satin dress with burgundy lips and heart-shaped drop earrings, she’s got ‘dressed to kill’ down to an art.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: Her red corset gown is painting the town red.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: It's like she's carrying the entire night sky with her in that blue mirrorwork lehenga.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: Revelling in mermaidcore, she swishes in a silver fishtail gown.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: Makeup skills are on point -- her chocolate mousse brown eyeshadow and lips look so polished.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: She couldn't get any more radiant than in this super-bright yellow sari.

 

Chitrangda Singh

IMAGE: If looks could kill, let's just say they’d need a whole new prison just for her. Chitrangda's hot to handle in her sleek black gown and diamond drop earrings.

Chitrangda Singh

