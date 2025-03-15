Chitrangda's Jalwa Never Fades

Chitrangda Singh has the remarkable ability to choose outfits that are elegant and, at the same time, make a bold fashion statement.

From dazzling sequins to ethereal saris, her style is playful yet sophisticated.

Her latest web-series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is about to hit our screens. It's a crime thriller created by Neeraj Pandey, who knows how to keep us on our toes; just like Chitrangda does with her wardrobe.

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh gives us major fitness goals in a sequin bodycon dress. All photographs: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Channelling those quintessential Bollywood heroine vibes, she flaunts a pink chiffon sari and statement earrings.

IMAGE: Wrapped in a metallic satin dress with burgundy lips and heart-shaped drop earrings, she’s got ‘dressed to kill’ down to an art.

IMAGE: Her red corset gown is painting the town red.

IMAGE: It's like she's carrying the entire night sky with her in that blue mirrorwork lehenga.

IMAGE: Revelling in mermaidcore , she swishes in a silver fishtail gown.

IMAGE: Makeup skills are on point -- her chocolate mousse brown eyeshadow and lips look so polished.

IMAGE: She couldn't get any more radiant than in this super-bright yellow sari.

IMAGE: If looks could kill, let's just say they’d need a whole new prison just for her. Chitrangda's hot to handle in her sleek black gown and diamond drop earrings.

