When Rakul, Janhvi Play With Colours...

Complementary colours are magical. When combined, they cancel each other's vibrancy. When paired with each other, they create a striking contrast that is extremely appealing.

For instance, blue and orange, red and green, yellow and purple are classic examples of complementary colours.

Here's how you can use this design trick to create a great visual impact.

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in a pink embellished top, green dhoti pants, and golden juttis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to spice up your denim look? Just accessorise with a neckpiece in a complementary colour like Shreya Chaudhry does and watch the magic unfold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

IMAGE: Dia Mirza Rekhi nails it with a yellow and violet suit combo that is all about royal glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

IMAGE: You can accessorise a white outfit with emerald jewels and a pop of red on your nails like Manushi Chillar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor knows that teal and pink is always a sweet combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal adds a bit of ruby sparkle to her rich green outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh creates waves in a yellow beach dress with a thigh-high slit worn over a purple bralette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit looks resplendent in a contrasting nauvari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

