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Ravishing Rhea Singha!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 08:45 IST

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From the global stage to the big screen, Rhea Singha is clearly in her main character era.

The Miss Universe India 2024 is looking forward to her latest release, JetLee, and if her fashion game is anything to go by, she’s bringing that same confidence and drama to her on-screen journey.

Equal parts pageant polish and experimental glam, Rhea’s style is anything but predictable. 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Rhea channels full goth princess energy in a black deep-neck dress paired with a scarf, letting those long, glossy waves do all the talking. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Singha/Instagram

 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Serving red carpet diva vibes, she steps out in a shiny halter-neck bodycon gown with an open back, styled with a black collar and a dupatta around her waist.

 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Then Rhea flips the mood completely in the cutest summer fit, wearing orange floral fabric turned into fun dungarees, layered over a printed tube.

 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: A maroon strapless, heavily embellished bustier blouse adds a lovely twist to this beautiful off-white light grey and maroon silk sari. The unconventional drape gives it that modern edge.

 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Rhea turns up the heat in a maroon bikini top paired with a sleek black pencil skirt. Minimal, bold and very island-girl energy.

 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Her red strapless ruffle dress with the rose detail gets a desi upgrade with heavy kundan jewellery.

 

Rhea Singha

IMAGE: For one of her Miss Universe moments, Rhea stuns in a champagne gold silk sari with a rich border and a heavily embellished blouse.

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