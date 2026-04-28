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Home  » Get Ahead » Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Droolworthy Looks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Droolworthy Looks

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 08:40 IST

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu just keeps getting better with time.

At 39, she’s serving confidence, versatility and a wardrobe that moves effortlessly between easy, elegant and full diva vibes.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most stunning style moments. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: In a breezy off-white and indigo coord set, Samantha keeps things summer-ready with a Pakistani-style kurta, loose-fit pants and a matching sling. Easy, airy and the perfect way to survive the heat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Her chocolate brown ruched gown hugs her in all the right places, proving she doesn’t need jewellery or heavy makeup to make a statement.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha’s bubblegum pink sari comes with a story, woven by the skilled weavers of Venkatgiri, paired with a pista green blouse.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Her embroidered off-white scalloped sari gets a modern update as she drapes it from behind and cinches it with a gold belt.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha is the epitome of a sustainable queen as she repurposes her white wedding dress into a black corset gown with a draped outskirt.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Her metallic halter top with black trousers makes her look like a stunning eagle ready to spread her wings and soar!

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha turns up the drama in a hot pink sari with a bralette blouse and a long, flowy cape over the pallu. Bold, fun and very her!

REDIFF STYLE

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