Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Droolworthy Looks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just keeps getting better with time.

At 39, she’s serving confidence, versatility and a wardrobe that moves effortlessly between easy, elegant and full diva vibes.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most stunning style moments.

IMAGE: In a breezy off-white and indigo coord set, Samantha keeps things summer-ready with a Pakistani-style kurta, loose-fit pants and a matching sling. Easy, airy and the perfect way to survive the heat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

chocolate brown ruched gown hugs her in all the right places, proving she doesn’t need jewellery or heavy makeup to make a statement. IMAGE: Herruched gown hugs her in all the right places, proving she doesn’t need jewellery or heavy makeup to make a statement.

IMAGE: Samantha’s bubblegum pink sari comes with a story, woven by the skilled weavers of Venkatgiri, paired with a pista green blouse.

sari gets a modern update as she drapes it from behind and cinches it with a gold belt. IMAGE: Her embroidered off-white scallopedas she drapes it from behind and cinches it with a gold belt.

IMAGE: Samantha is the epitome of a sustainable queen as she repurposes her white wedding dress into a black corset gown with a draped outskirt.

IMAGE: Her metallic halter top with black trousers makes her look like a stunning eagle ready to spread her wings and soar!

IMAGE: Samantha turns up the drama in a hot pink sari with a bralette blouse and a long, flowy cape over the pallu. Bold, fun and very her!