Mexico's Fatima Bosch is Miss Universe 2025

IMAGE: Fatima Bosch of Mexico is crowned Miss Universe 2025 at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, November 21, 2025. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Mexico's Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025.

At the grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Bangkok, Miss Universe Mexico defeated over 100 contestants from across the world, including India to bag the 74th Miss Universe title.

Thailand's Praveenar Singh is the first runner up.

Stephany Abasali from Venezuela was named the second runner-up.

India's Manika Vishwakarma qualified in the Top 30 but did not make it the Top 12.

IMAGE: Praveenar Singh from Thailand, the first runner up.

Who is Fatima Bosch?

A fashion design graduate from Mexico, Fatima Bosch was once bullied at school for struggling with dyslexia and ADHD.

She has often spoken about her personal battles, her deep compassion for animals while also emphasising the need to push sustainable fashion for the planet.

In 2018, she began her fashion journey after winning the Flor de Oro crown in Tabasco.

In September 2025, Bosch made history as the first woman from Tabasco to win Miss Universe Mexico.

The winning question

In the Top 5 QnA round contestants from Thailand, the Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico and Cote d'Ivoire were asked questions to test their confidence and communication skills.

Miss Universe Mexico was asked: 'In your perspective, what are the challenges of being a woman in 2025, and how would you use the title of Miss Universe to create a safe space for women around the world?'

Fatima spoke with conviction about how women continue to face barriers and the lack of equal opportunities but she also emphasised how the younger generation has stepped up and is no longer afraid to speak up.

'We are here to speak up, to make changes, and together, we will make history,' Fatima answered, receiving a rousing cheer from the audience.

IMAGE: The top five contestants, Olivia Yace of Cote d'Ivoire, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, Stephany Abasali of Venezuela, Ahtisa Manalo of Philippines, and Praveenar Singh of Thailand take part in the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2025. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Announcing the new winner, Miss Universe organisation wrote on their Instagram: 'Congratulations to our new Miss Universe.'

'Tonight, a star was born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her as our new queen. The universe shines a little brighter with her leading the way.'

The theme for Miss Universe 2025 was 'The Power of Love.'

As many as 121 nations including Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Mozambique participated in the contest.