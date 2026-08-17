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7 Mansa Devi Temples In India

By REDIFF GET AHEAD August 17, 2026 09:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Maa Mansa Devi, revered as the Hindu goddess of serpents, is worshipped for protection from snakebites.

Her devotees also turn to her for promises of fertility and prosperity because she is also popularly known as the wish-fulfilling goddess. Her devotees are mainly in the north, especially in Bengal and eastern India.

In Hindu mythology, Mansa is associated with sage Kashyapa and is regarded as the sister of Vasuki, the serpent king.

Nag Panchami is reserved for her worship as well.

There are a few temples honouring the Devi across India...

Mansa Devi Temple, Kolkata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debacix7/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Simla Street, Kolkata

This Kolkata mandir stands in the Lala Bagan locality along Simla Street, within the Machua-Beadon Street area. Its main sanctum is colourfully peopled with a plethora of goddesses, gods and their avatars.

Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ssriram mt/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar

The temple rises above Haridwar from the forested heights of Bilwa Parvat, part of the Sivalik range at the foothills of the Himalayas.

Revered as Bilwa Tirth, the ancient shrine holds a special place among Haridwar's Panch Tirth.

Mansa Devi Temple, Chandigarh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barthateslisa/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula, Near Chandigarh

Built by Maharaja Gopal Das Singh of Mani Majra between 1811 and 1815, the temple honouring Mansa Devi is at Panchkula.

The glorious 100-acre complex stretches across the Shivalik foothills near Bilaspur village, close to Chandigarh.

Mansa Devi Temple, Jharkhand

Photograph: Kind courtesy Crmahato/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Kandra, Jharkhand

Jharkhand too has a revered shrine to the goddess in Kandra, where she is remembered as a protector.

Mansa Devi Temple, Nainital

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan thakur/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Nainital

A tranquil shrine is situated in the vicinity of Khurpatal, along the Kaladhungi-Nainital route.

The sacred spot lies around 3-4 km from central Nainital.

Mansa Devi Temple, Meerut

Photograph: Kind courtesy कृष्ण कान्त शर्मा/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Meerut

It stands around 5 km from Suraj Kund, opposite the local medical college and is a popular and well-known local place of worship.

Mansa Devi Temple, Bihar

Photograph: Kind courtesy User:Anish kr das/Wikimedia Commons

Mansa Devi Temple, Manik Chowk, Bihar

In Sitamarhi district, Bihar, at Manik Chowk area, is also a temple is dedicated to Goddess Mansa Devi, who holds significance for devotees in the surrounding communities.

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