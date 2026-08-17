7 Mansa Devi Temples In India

Maa Mansa Devi, revered as the Hindu goddess of serpents, is worshipped for protection from snakebites.
Her devotees also turn to her for promises of fertility and prosperity because she is also popularly known as the wish-fulfilling goddess. Her devotees are mainly in the north, especially in Bengal and eastern India.
In Hindu mythology, Mansa is associated with sage Kashyapa and is regarded as the sister of Vasuki, the serpent king.
Nag Panchami is reserved for her worship as well.
There are a few temples honouring the Devi across India...
Mansa Devi Temple, Simla Street, Kolkata
This Kolkata mandir stands in the Lala Bagan locality along Simla Street, within the Machua-Beadon Street area. Its main sanctum is colourfully peopled with a plethora of goddesses, gods and their avatars.
Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar
The temple rises above Haridwar from the forested heights of Bilwa Parvat, part of the Sivalik range at the foothills of the Himalayas.
Revered as Bilwa Tirth, the ancient shrine holds a special place among Haridwar's Panch Tirth.
Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula, Near Chandigarh
Built by Maharaja Gopal Das Singh of Mani Majra between 1811 and 1815, the temple honouring Mansa Devi is at Panchkula.
The glorious 100-acre complex stretches across the Shivalik foothills near Bilaspur village, close to Chandigarh.
Mansa Devi Temple, Kandra, Jharkhand
Jharkhand too has a revered shrine to the goddess in Kandra, where she is remembered as a protector.
Mansa Devi Temple, Nainital
A tranquil shrine is situated in the vicinity of Khurpatal, along the Kaladhungi-Nainital route.
The sacred spot lies around 3-4 km from central Nainital.
Mansa Devi Temple, Meerut
It stands around 5 km from Suraj Kund, opposite the local medical college and is a popular and well-known local place of worship.
Mansa Devi Temple, Manik Chowk, Bihar
In Sitamarhi district, Bihar, at Manik Chowk area, is also a temple is dedicated to Goddess Mansa Devi, who holds significance for devotees in the surrounding communities.