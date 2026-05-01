Genelia Deshmukh's Super Style Tips

If there’s one celeb who proves hair can make or break a look, it’s Genelia Deshmukh.

Effortlessly cute one minute and full-on glam the next, the Raja Shivaji actress’ hairstyles are always the perfect mix of wearable and bookmark-worthy.

Whether you’re dressing up for a shaadi or just want to upgrade your everyday look, Genelia’s hair game is basically a Pinterest board waiting to happen.

IMAGE: Poker straight hair paired with a gold tiara-style hairband adorned with tiny flowers is giving modern princess energy.

Add Genelia’s quirky nail jewellery and you’ve got a look perfect for cocktail night, birthdays or when you want to feel a little extra without doing too much.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

IMAGE: A tight fishtail braid ending in soft waves strikes that perfect balance between polished and fun.

It works beautifully for brunch dates or daytime events when you want something styled but not too formal.

IMAGE: A braided tight bun adorned with ghungrus worn like a gajra is peak festive-core.

Traditional, eye-catching and full of character, this one is made for weddings, sangeets or any cultural celebration.

IMAGE: The bubble braid styled with a sharp blazer look is where fun meets boss energy.

It’s perfect for fashion events or even a workday when you want to stand out without going overboard.

IMAGE: A high pony tied with a black ribbon is proof that simple can still be super cute.

Easy, fuss-free and ideal for casual outings, coffee runs or even a quick day look.

IMAGE: A sleek ponytail tied with a white floral band and statement clips adds just the right amount of drama.

This one is a great option for semi-formal events or when your outfit is minimal and you want your hair to do the talking.

IMAGE: A sleek low bun adorned with an oxidized silver maangtikka with side chains is pure elegance.

Perfect for weddings or festive nights when you’re going all out with traditional wear and need a hairstyle that matches the vibe.