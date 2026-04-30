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Nora Fatehi, The Queen Of Boldness

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 11:20 IST

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If there’s one person who refuses to play it safe, it’s Nora Fatehi.

Bold, experimental and always a little extra, the KD: The Devil actress’ style lives at the intersection of glam and ‘Did she really just pull that off?’

From streetwear to couture to full-blown fashion, Nora doesn’t follow trends; she twists them into an eye-catching alternative. 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora kicks things off in a shiny purple cutout bodysuit paired with black baggy cargos. Add space buns, gold earrings and a bindi, and suddenly it’s street meets desi in the coolest way. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: In a sheer black Dolce & Gabbana suit with gloves decked in oversized diamante stones, she goes full drama. Not subtle. Not meant to be subtle.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Who said you can’t wear Adidas to a party? Nora rocks a black faux leather Adidas dress with a bomber jacket and matching boots with those iconic white stripes.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Her beige cropped blazer with a pleated skirt and buckle belt gets a major upgrade with chunky cherry red boots.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: She goes all out in a white balloon sleeve high-neck blouse paired with a black mermaid skirt featuring the most dramatic tail. Walking might be a task, but serving looks? Effortless.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora’s mirrorwork strapless peplum top and skirt set brings in that perfect Indo-western reception vibe. Sparkly, structured and made to stand out.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: And finally, a maroon leather strapless dress with a matching jacket and gold statement danglers that seal the deal.

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