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Ruhaanika Dhawan Is Serving...

By REDIFF STYLE August 17, 2026 11:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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From being the adorable little Ruhi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to fearlessly taking on stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Ruhaanika Dhawan has officially entered her chota packet, bada dhamaka era.

And while she is busy proving she can handle the action, her fashion game is making sure she gets plenty of attention off the stunt arena too.

Here are seven times Ruhaanika absolutely nailed the style brief.

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: When the assignment is to turn heads, Ruhaanika clearly understands it. A faux red leather jacket, matching cut-out crop top, denim shorts and Adidas sneakers make this look fiery yet cool. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: Ruhaanika looks like she just walked out of the dreamiest summer rom-com in this white milkmaid dress. Ruffles, a sweetheart neckline and a flirty tiered skirt? Consider us officially obsessed.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: Who said casual can't come with a little drama? Ruhaanika gives her jeans-and-top combo a major upgrade with a sheer lace tube top, asymmetric hem and just the right dose of attitude.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: Ruhaanika is bringing sunshine in six yards! Her vibrant sunflower yellow sari gets an extra dose of sparkle with floral embroidery and mirror-work borders, making this look festive without trying too hard.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: Her summer wardrobe clearly got the memo. This pastel gingham co-ord, complete with a knotted bandeau top and breezy tiered skirt, is giving picnic date, beach holiday and main-character energy all at once.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: Preppy meets biker chic and Ruhaanika makes it look completely effortless. She pairs a prim pleated mini with a classic black tank before throwing on an oversized leather jacket for that instant cool-girl upgrade.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

IMAGE: Ruhaanika puts a fun spin on party dressing in this flirty polka-dot mini. The bows, corset-style bodice and sheer hem are already doing the most, but those statement heels? Just wow!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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