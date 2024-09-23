News
Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 23, 2024 14:08 IST
She’s 19.

She’s just been crowned Miss Universe India.

And she has the world at her feet.

Meet Rhea Singha, the vibrant, confident 19-year-old Gujarati girl, who has also been posting amazing fashion looks.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Grace and glamour go hand-in-hand for Rhea Singha.
The gorgeous beauty, who was crowned Miss Universe India in Jaipur on September 22, wore this stunning pink champagne gown for what turned out to be one of the most important days of her life.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss Universe India/Instagram

 

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: A short blingy beige dress adorned with rhinestones -- what could be more perfect for a celebration?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Singha/Instagram

 

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Here's another party option. Daring to shine in sheer black co-ords can definitely make you a head-turner.

 

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Leggy lasses like Rhea have a clear advantage when it comes to wearing jeans. Rhea pairs it with a green crop top with an interesting back, white ankle boots and a black tote.

 

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Traffic may stop but this fashionista won’t! She’s slaying in a beige bodycon dress.

 

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: When you make a bold decision to wear a ruffled black tube top with a stunning silk lehenga, there is only one word to describe you -- beautiful!

 

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha

IMAGE: Simple prints and simpler make-up always create wow-worthy looks.

 

Watch! Rhea Singha at Miss Universe

Video: ANI

 

 

REDIFF STYLE
