Reeshma Nanaiah Owns Every Look!

Reeshma Nanaiah’s style is so striking! It is unique, a little experimental and undeniably chic, yet never loses touch with its roots.

Whether the KD -- The Devil actress is wearing a traditional drape or stepping into a global trend, she makes it her own without trying too hard. Effortless, but never basic.

IMAGE: Reeshma drapes a rich brinjal coloured sari in Coogi style, with the pallu pinned at the shoulder using a brooch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Reeshma Nanaiah/Instagram

cottagecore trend in a ruffled white dress layered with a mini blue wrap skirt, finished with beachy half-up waves. IMAGE: She leans into thein a ruffled white dress layered with a mini blue wrap skirt, finished with beachy half-up waves.

IMAGE: Reeshma’s simple black dress gets a dreamy upgrade with a butter yellow cape and a delicate choker. Subtle, but so effective.

corset blouse feels both traditional and refreshingly modern at the same time. IMAGE: Her lustrous pink silk sari styled with afeels both traditional and refreshingly modern at the same time.

IMAGE: In a black bodycon dress with pearls, a leather jacket casually thrown on the shoulder and red tinted sunnies, she’s giving full-on femme fatale vibes.

IMAGE: An Ajrakh-printed purple Indo-western coord with a halter top and trousers brings together heritage and contemporary style effortlessly.

IMAGE: Reeshma’s brown halter dress with intricate rhinestone work makes for the perfect ballroom look. It is elegant, sparkly and stands out.