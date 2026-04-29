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Home  » Get Ahead » Reeshma Nanaiah Owns Every Look!

Reeshma Nanaiah Owns Every Look!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 09:09 IST

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Reeshma Nanaiah’s style is so striking! It is unique, a little experimental and undeniably chic, yet never loses touch with its roots.

Whether the KD -- The Devil actress is wearing a traditional drape or stepping into a global trend, she makes it her own without trying too hard. Effortless, but never basic. 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: Reeshma drapes a rich brinjal coloured sari in Coogi style, with the pallu pinned at the shoulder using a brooch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Reeshma Nanaiah/Instagram

 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: She leans into the cottagecore trend in a ruffled white dress layered with a mini blue wrap skirt, finished with beachy half-up waves.

 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: Reeshma’s simple black dress gets a dreamy upgrade with a butter yellow cape and a delicate choker. Subtle, but so effective.

 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: Her lustrous pink silk sari styled with a corset blouse feels both traditional and refreshingly modern at the same time.

 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: In a black bodycon dress with pearls, a leather jacket casually thrown on the shoulder and red tinted sunnies, she’s giving full-on femme fatale vibes.

 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: An Ajrakh-printed purple Indo-western coord with a halter top and trousers brings together heritage and contemporary style effortlessly.

 

Reeshma Nanaiah

IMAGE: Reeshma’s brown halter dress with intricate rhinestone work makes for the perfect ballroom look. It is elegant, sparkly and stands out.

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