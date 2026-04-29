Reeshma Nanaiah Owns Every Look!

Reeshma Nanaiah’s style is so striking! It is unique, a little experimental and undeniably chic, yet never loses touch with its roots.
Whether the KD -- The Devil actress is wearing a traditional drape or stepping into a global trend, she makes it her own without trying too hard. Effortless, but never basic.
IMAGE: Reeshma drapes a rich brinjal coloured sari in Coogi style, with the pallu pinned at the shoulder using a brooch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Reeshma Nanaiah/Instagram
IMAGE: She leans into the cottagecore trend
in a ruffled white dress layered with a mini blue wrap skirt, finished with beachy half-up waves.
IMAGE: Reeshma’s simple black dress gets a dreamy upgrade with a butter yellow cape and a delicate choker. Subtle, but so effective.
IMAGE: Her lustrous pink silk sari styled with a corset blouse
feels both traditional and refreshingly modern at the same time.
IMAGE: In a black bodycon dress with pearls, a leather jacket casually thrown on the shoulder and red tinted sunnies, she’s giving full-on femme fatale vibes.
IMAGE: An Ajrakh-printed purple Indo-western coord with a halter top and trousers brings together heritage and contemporary style effortlessly.
IMAGE: Reeshma’s brown halter dress with intricate rhinestone work makes for the perfect ballroom look. It is elegant, sparkly and stands out.