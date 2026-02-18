Ananya, Kriti, Raashii Have A Fun Favourite

The halter neckline can never go out of style as it is flirty, flattering, shows off those shoulders and works with everything from minis to saris to lehengas.
Whether you’re a minimalist girlie or a full-blown glam queen, the halter is a neckline anyone can opt for when you’re confused and can’t decide.
These looks prove exactly how versatile (and hot!) this neckline is.
Kriti Sanon
IMAGE: Kriti looks like a spring fantasy in her white ruched mini scattered with pink roses. The spaghetti halter comes with a 3D rose at the neck and those drooping off-shoulders make the look feel so romantic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
IMAGE: Khushi’s pink halter dress is drenched in sequins and rhinestones, making it the cutest cocktail look ever. The clean halter neckline looks the best with a sleek bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
Alia Bhatt
IMAGE: Alia stuns in a rare archival black Herve Leger '90s dress with a halter cut that shows off her shoulders and upper back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
IMAGE: Trust Shilpa to make a simple sari look so chic. She drapes a crimson sari over a printed halter blouse and styles it with oxidized jewellery and a high ponytail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
Raashii Khanna
IMAGE: Raashii’s black lehenga is rich, detailed and dramatic; the halter blouse with a cheeky peep-hole cut in the centre just elevates everything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram
Ananya Panday
IMAGE: Ananya wears a black and gold sari with an attached waist corset, draped over a halter bralette-style blouse, making the desi look feel young and modish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Malavika Mohanan
IMAGE: Malavika pairs a sheer halter blouse drenched in sequins and stones with a plain off-white sari. It is the perfect trick to instantly glam up a simple drape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram