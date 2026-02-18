HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Ananya, Kriti, Raashii Have A Fun Favourite

Ananya, Kriti, Raashii Have A Fun Favourite

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 13:13 IST

x

The halter neckline can never go out of style as it is flirty, flattering, shows off those shoulders and works with everything from minis to saris to lehengas.

Whether you’re a minimalist girlie or a full-blown glam queen, the halter is a neckline anyone can opt for when you’re confused and can’t decide.

These looks prove exactly how versatile (and hot!) this neckline is. 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti looks like a spring fantasy in her white ruched mini scattered with pink roses. The spaghetti halter comes with a 3D rose at the neck and those drooping off-shoulders make the look feel so romantic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi’s pink halter dress is drenched in sequins and rhinestones, making it the cutest cocktail look ever. The clean halter neckline looks the best with a sleek bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia stuns in a rare archival black Herve Leger '90s dress with a halter cut that shows off her shoulders and upper back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty

IMAGE: Trust Shilpa to make a simple sari look so chic. She drapes a crimson sari over a printed halter blouse and styles it with oxidized jewellery and a high ponytail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii’s black lehenga is rich, detailed and dramatic; the halter blouse with a cheeky peep-hole cut in the centre just elevates everything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya wears a black and gold sari with an attached waist corset, draped over a halter bralette-style blouse, making the desi look feel young and modish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika pairs a sheer halter blouse drenched in sequins and stones with a plain off-white sari. It is the perfect trick to instantly glam up a simple drape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Alanna, Khushi Get Playful With...
Alanna, Khushi Get Playful With...
What To Wear Based On Your Girl Gang Plans
What To Wear Based On Your Girl Gang Plans
What Type Of Girlfriend Are You?
What Type Of Girlfriend Are You?
Why Every Girl Must Have A Bold Revenge Dress
Why Every Girl Must Have A Bold Revenge Dress
As Cute As A Teddy: Alanna, Ananya Dress Like...
As Cute As A Teddy: Alanna, Ananya Dress Like...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt visits Salim Khan at Lilavati hospital0:16

Sanjay Dutt visits Salim Khan at Lilavati hospital

Sanya Malhotra Steals the Limelight with Her Ultra-Stylish Look!1:16

Sanya Malhotra Steals the Limelight with Her...

'Aditi Is His Girlfriend': Ishan Kishan's Grandfather Makes It Official1:54

'Aditi Is His Girlfriend': Ishan Kishan's Grandfather...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO