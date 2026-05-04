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Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, Trisha!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 10:12 IST

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Trisha Krishnan proves that style isn’t about chasing trends; it’s about owning your vibe.

A true traditional beauty at heart, she’s most at home in rich silks and timeless drapes. Every now and then, however, she throws in a western or Indo-western curveball that completely catches you off guard.

On her 43rd birthday, here are some her unforgettable looks. 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: Trisha stuns in a blue and silver sari drenched in sequins, paired with a sleeveless blouse and striking red ruby jewellery. The contrast is bold, the shimmer is unreal and it’s celebratory glam done right. All photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: In a satin silk rani pink suit, she keeps things fun and adorable by twinning with her dog.

 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: Trisha quite literally looks like a gift in a dark purple embroidered draped gown with intricate sequin work. The modern silhouette meets classic sparkle, making it a perfect red carpet-ready moment.

 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: Her bronze velvet sari paired with a high-neck, heavily embellished blouse is peak regal energy. Rich textures, deep tones and that old-school charm make this one unforgettable.

 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: Serving major sangeet inspo, Trisha rocks a blue Indo-western look with a corset blouse, fishtail lehenga and sheer cape.

 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: In a sage green sari with red polka dots, she channels retro vibes effortlessly. Styled with a layered necklace, it’s vintage in the most stylish way.

 

Trisha Krishnan

IMAGE: Just when you think Trisha is all about tradition, she switches it up in a sheer shirt with mutton sleeves and butterfly details, paired with lustrous brown pants.

REDIFF STYLE

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