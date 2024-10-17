Manushi Or Ananya: Who Ruled The Ramp?

The recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI saw celebs at their stunning best on the ramp.
Manushi Chillar dazzled in a vibrant display of colours, illuminating the runway with her presence.
Ananya Panday was a rose on the ramp.
As the showstopper for the grand finale, Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in her black velvet lehenga, intricately embellished with gold embroidery.
Bollywood's true-blue princess Aditi Rao Hydari made an electrifying entrance in a gorgeous azure gown.
Diana Penty painted a rosy picture in this subtle pink floral lehenga. She looked like a legit Barbie!
Shriya Saran gracefully danced down the ramp, twirling and posing with ease.
Tara Sutaria enraptured the audience in a mesmerising rose pink lehenga.
Sobhita Dhulipala slayed in an intoxicating wine-toned lehenga.
In ravishing red, Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated the fusion of Indian handloom and contemporary art.
