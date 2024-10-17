News
Manushi Or Ananya: Who Ruled The Ramp?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 17, 2024 16:38 IST
The recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI saw celebs at their stunning best on the ramp.

But who was your favourite? Vote below and let us know. 

IMAGE: Manushi Chillar. Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Manushi Chillar dazzled in a vibrant display of colours, illuminating the runway with her presence.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday was a rose on the ramp.

As the showstopper for the grand finale, Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in her black velvet lehenga, intricately embellished with gold embroidery.

 

Bollywood's true-blue princess Aditi Rao Hydari made an electrifying entrance in a gorgeous azure gown.

 

Diana Penty painted a rosy picture in this subtle pink floral lehenga. She looked like a legit Barbie!

 

Shriya Saran gracefully danced down the ramp, twirling and posing with ease.

 

 

 

Tara Sutaria enraptured the audience in a mesmerising rose pink lehenga.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala slayed in an intoxicating wine-toned lehenga.

 

In ravishing red, Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated the fusion of Indian handloom and contemporary art.

Choose your favourite showstopper. Vote now!

