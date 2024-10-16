How Do You Like Sharvari's Debut?

When Designers Pankaj & Nidhi presented their collection, Loop, at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, they chose Sharvari as their showstopper. And, boy, did she turn heads.

This daring avant-garde collection is crafted for the present ephemeral moment, designed for a muse who embodies the infinite future.

With innovative designs and a contemporary aesthetic, it captures the essence of modern fashion while celebrating individuality and self-expression.

IMAGE: Sharvari’s dynamic presence showcased the brand's commitment to creating wearable art that resonates with today’s forward-thinking women. All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: It was also Sharvari’s big runway debut and she aced it.

More glimpses from the show...