Ananya's As Pretty As A Rose

By REDIFF STYLE
October 14, 2024 12:19 IST
The latest Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a stunning celebration of Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship.

This year’s event showcased a vibrant array of designs that highlighted the rich heritage of Indian textiles and innovative techniques.

And it culminated with Designer Rohit Bal’s luxurious ode to the rose in the grand finale.

His carefully curated ensembles were poetry in motion -- symbolic of timeless luxury and the beauty of nature.

Ananya Panday walks for Rohit Bal at the Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Ananya Panday, in a black velvet lehenga with gold embroidery reminiscent of the baroque era, was Bal’s gorgeous showstopper.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday walks for Rohit Bal at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: A closer look at the stunning detailing.

 

Rohit Bal: Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Sartorial storytelling at its best, this was an incredible use of Indian embroidery using animal motifs.

 

Rohit Bal: Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Rohit gave us a dose of maximalism -- printed parakeets, dramatic cape and pill box-hat.

 

Lakme Fashion Week: Rohit Bal

IMAGE: A heady cocktail of tropical prints, sumptuous fabrics and button deets.

 

 

Lakme Fashion Week: Rohit Bal

IMAGE: The design maestro proves that monochrome can be playful too.

 

Lakme Fashion Week: Rohit Bal

IMAGE: Using red velvet for menswear is so delish.

REDIFF STYLE
