Ananya's As Pretty As A Rose

The latest Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a stunning celebration of Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship.

This year’s event showcased a vibrant array of designs that highlighted the rich heritage of Indian textiles and innovative techniques.

And it culminated with Designer Rohit Bal’s luxurious ode to the rose in the grand finale.

His carefully curated ensembles were poetry in motion -- symbolic of timeless luxury and the beauty of nature.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday, in a black velvet lehenga with gold embroidery reminiscent of the baroque era, was Bal’s gorgeous showstopper.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: A closer look at the stunning detailing.

IMAGE: Sartorial storytelling at its best, this was an incredible use of Indian embroidery using animal motifs.

IMAGE: Rohit gave us a dose of maximalism -- printed parakeets, dramatic cape and pill box-hat.

IMAGE: A heady cocktail of tropical prints, sumptuous fabrics and button deets.

IMAGE: The design maestro proves that monochrome can be playful too.

IMAGE: Using red velvet for menswear is so delish.