Tara, Manushi, Sushmita Are Simply Wow!

With Tara Sutaria, Manushi Chillar and Sushmita Sen on the ramp, could the atmosphere be anything but electrifying?

Awigna by Varsha & Rittu's winter festive collection, Elara, was a floral dream come true.

Exquisitely crafted with intricate embroidery and rich hues, it celebrated the modern Indian woman's individuality and grace.

Perfect for wedding soirees, these ensembles offered a touch of elegance and style for every occasion.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, Tara Sutaria captivated the audience in a breathtaking rose pink lehenga as she walked for Designers Varsha & Rittu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Shyam Jewellers/Instagram

The intricate kutdana and pearl embellishments added a touch of opulence, beautifully complementing Tara’s radiant aura.

Rishi & Vibhuti's Tamasha: The Enchanted transported audiences into a world of whimsical revelry, where fashion and fantasy intertwined.

The collection was a visual symphony, celebrating life's most exuberant moments.

Each garment is more than just clothing; it becomes an expression of enchantment, with vibrant colours harmonising to create a captivating narrative.

Wearing an explosion of colours and creativity, Manushi Chillar shone bright on the runway.

The designers with their muse.

More from the collection:

Rashi Kapoor’s Espiritu Libre drew inspiration from the iconic painter Frida Kahlo, celebrating her resilience and vibrant spirit.

With a striking palette of reds, pinks and golds, the collection featured luxurious silks, crushed chiffon and velvet.

It was enhanced by intricate embroidery and crystal detailing.

The 3D effects created a rich tapestry, infusing the pieces with opulence and dreamlike grace.

Radiating confidence and grace, Sushmita Sen turned the runway into a canvas for Rashi Kapoor.

There’s Susmita with Rashi.

More from the collection: