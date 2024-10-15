News
Home  » Get Ahead » Tara, Manushi, Sushmita Are Simply Wow!

Tara, Manushi, Sushmita Are Simply Wow!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 15, 2024 17:18 IST
With Tara Sutaria, Manushi Chillar and Sushmita Sen on the ramp, could the atmosphere be anything but electrifying?

Awigna by Varsha & Rittu's winter festive collection, Elara, was a floral dream come true.

Exquisitely crafted with intricate embroidery and rich hues, it celebrated the modern Indian woman's individuality and grace.

Perfect for wedding soirees, these ensembles offered a touch of elegance and style for every occasion.

Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, Tara Sutaria captivated the audience in a breathtaking rose pink lehenga as she walked for Designers Varsha & Rittu.

 

Tara Sutaria for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Shyam Jewellers/Instagram

The intricate kutdana and pearl embellishments added a touch of opulence, beautifully complementing Tara’s radiant aura.

 

 

Rishi & Vibhuti's Tamasha: The Enchanted transported audiences into a world of whimsical revelry, where fashion and fantasy intertwined.

The collection was a visual symphony, celebrating life's most exuberant moments.

Each garment is more than just clothing; it becomes an expression of enchantment, with vibrant colours harmonising to create a captivating narrative.

Manushi Chillar at Lakme Fashion Week

Wearing an explosion of colours and creativity, Manushi Chillar shone bright on the runway.

 

Manushi Chillar at Lakme Fashion Week

The designers with their muse.

More from the collection:

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Rashi Kapoor’s Espiritu Libre drew inspiration from the iconic painter Frida Kahlo, celebrating her resilience and vibrant spirit.

With a striking palette of reds, pinks and golds, the collection featured luxurious silks, crushed chiffon and velvet.

It was enhanced by intricate embroidery and crystal detailing.

The 3D effects created a rich tapestry, infusing the pieces with opulence and dreamlike grace.

Sushmita Sen at Lakme Fashion Week

Radiating confidence and grace, Sushmita Sen turned the runway into a canvas for Rashi Kapoor. 

 

Sushmita Sen at Lakme Fashion Week

There’s Susmita with Rashi.

More from the collection:

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

REDIFF STYLE
