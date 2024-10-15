Tara, Manushi, Sushmita Are Simply Wow!

With Tara Sutaria, Manushi Chillar and Sushmita Sen on the ramp, could the atmosphere be anything but electrifying?
Awigna by Varsha & Rittu's winter festive collection, Elara, was a floral dream come true.
Exquisitely crafted with intricate embroidery and rich hues, it celebrated the modern Indian woman's individuality and grace.
Perfect for wedding soirees, these ensembles offered a touch of elegance and style for every occasion.
At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, Tara Sutaria captivated the audience in a breathtaking rose pink lehenga as she walked for Designers Varsha & Rittu.
The intricate kutdana and pearl embellishments added a touch of opulence, beautifully complementing Tara’s radiant aura.
Rishi & Vibhuti's Tamasha: The Enchanted transported audiences into a world of whimsical revelry, where fashion and fantasy intertwined.
The collection was a visual symphony, celebrating life's most exuberant moments.
Each garment is more than just clothing; it becomes an expression of enchantment, with vibrant colours harmonising to create a captivating narrative.
Wearing an explosion of colours and creativity, Manushi Chillar shone bright on the runway.
The designers with their muse.
More from the collection:
Rashi Kapoor’s Espiritu Libre drew inspiration from the iconic painter Frida Kahlo, celebrating her resilience and vibrant spirit.
With a striking palette of reds, pinks and golds, the collection featured luxurious silks, crushed chiffon and velvet.
It was enhanced by intricate embroidery and crystal detailing.
The 3D effects created a rich tapestry, infusing the pieces with opulence and dreamlike grace.
Radiating confidence and grace, Sushmita Sen turned the runway into a canvas for Rashi Kapoor.
There’s Susmita with Rashi.
More from the collection: