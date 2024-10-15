Sangeeta Bijlani Looks Absolutely Smashing!

At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, several notable collections took centre stage, showcasing a blend of neo-traditional and fusion-wear designs.

Designers like Urmil, Simmi Saboo and Sanjukta Dutta captivated audiences with their unique narratives.

From heartfelt tributes, to the bonds between generations, to the vibrant allure of Kashmiri prints and the elegant expression of Assamese silks, each collection told a story of culture, artistry and timeless elegance.

This season captured not only the beauty of ethnic fashion but also its relevance in today’s dynamic world.

Sanjukta Dutta's Hepah… The Desire collection was focused on Indian handloom and modern art.

Inspired by the Assamese word for desire, the collection uses handwoven Assamese silks in both soft, neutral shades and bolder hues, and intricate motifs.

Each piece reflects a mood evoking a sense of longing through rich textures and patterns.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Sangeeta Bijlani -- who's a gorgeous 64 years old -- stole the spotlight.

She brought in drama and allure to the runway with Sanjukta Dutta.

More glimpses from the show:

Urmil, whose Poetry of Love was inspired by her grandmother, paid homage to the bond between generations.

Solar motifs and gilded details were the designer’s ode to golden memories.

This collection highlights love and memories through intricate details and delicate embroidery, symbolising warmth.

Karisma Kapoor redefined modern elegance with a hint of heritage.

More glimpses from the show:

17:17 by Simmi Saboo's collection celebrated Kashmiri prints, enhanced by luxurious gold and stone embellishments.

The range, which beautifully merged traditional artistry with modern digital floral designs, featured elegantly draped saris, regal lehengas and chic kurta sets, all crafted using exquisite silks and delicate tissues.

Echoing the rhythm of Indian textiles, Soha Ali Khan is a vision in a 17:17 outfit.

More glimpses from the show: