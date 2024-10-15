News
Sangeeta Bijlani Looks Absolutely Smashing!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 15, 2024 14:11 IST
At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, several notable collections took centre stage, showcasing a blend of neo-traditional and fusion-wear designs.

Designers like Urmil, Simmi Saboo and Sanjukta Dutta captivated audiences with their unique narratives.

From heartfelt tributes, to the bonds between generations, to the vibrant allure of Kashmiri prints and the elegant expression of Assamese silks, each collection told a story of culture, artistry and timeless elegance.

This season captured not only the beauty of ethnic fashion but also its relevance in today’s dynamic world.

Sanjukta Dutta's Hepah… The Desire collection was focused on Indian handloom and modern art.

Inspired by the Assamese word for desire, the collection uses handwoven Assamese silks in both soft, neutral shades and bolder hues, and intricate motifs.

Each piece reflects a mood evoking a sense of longing through rich textures and patterns.

Sangeeta Bijlani at Lakme Fashion Week

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Sangeeta Bijlani -- who's a gorgeous 64 years old -- stole the spotlight.

 

Sangeeta Bijlani at Lakme Fashion Week

She brought in drama and allure to the runway with Sanjukta Dutta.

More glimpses from the show:

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Urmil, whose Poetry of Love was inspired by her grandmother, paid homage to the bond between generations.

Solar motifs and gilded details were the designer’s ode to golden memories.

This collection highlights love and memories through intricate details and delicate embroidery, symbolising warmth.

Karisma Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week

Karisma Kapoor redefined modern elegance with a hint of heritage.

More glimpses from the show:

Lakme Fashion Week

 

 

Lakme Fashion Week

17:17 by Simmi Saboo's collection celebrated Kashmiri prints, enhanced by luxurious gold and stone embellishments.

The range, which beautifully merged traditional artistry with modern digital floral designs, featured elegantly draped saris, regal lehengas and chic kurta sets, all crafted using exquisite silks and delicate tissues.

 

Soha Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Echoing the rhythm of Indian textiles, Soha Ali Khan is a vision in a 17:17 outfit.

More glimpses from the show:

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

REDIFF STYLE
