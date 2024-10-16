Diana's In A Fashion Fairy Tale!

One Infinite's whimsical runway exhibit at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI – featuring three designers -- was a glitzy affair.

It looked straight out of a fairy tale, with a confectionery-inspired colour palette, floral motifs and sparkly rhinestones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Romaa Agarwal/Instagram

Diana Penty's graceful lehenga, designed by Romaa, embodied the spirit of the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Romaa Agarwal/Instagram

The pretty actor’s pretty palat.

Photographs: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty walked for Designer Megha Bansal in a tiered petal lehenga featuring hand-embroidered Indian motifs.

Megha’s latest collection took inspiration from the 'circle of life'. Each outfit had a story to tell reflecting the cyclical nature of existence.

Salita Nanda’s Cielo collection was inspired by the popular song, Il Cielo in Una Stanza, an ode to the gorgeous Italian skies. That boundless space has been incorporated in her larger-than life prints, colours and surrealistic designs.

Salita presents hand-painted printed floral co-ords in sheer fabrics.

Print-on-print meets the high fashion diva.

Juxtaposing experimental silhouettes against a garden of neons colours.

A sassy concoction of corset jumpsuit, organza sleeves and scattered prints.

A modern day spunky Greek-goddess-meets-the-desi-sari-gown look.

Going OTT with sheer, embellished, high-waisted pants and billowy, ruched, satin turtleneck top.