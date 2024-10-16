News
Home  » Get Ahead » Diana's In A Fashion Fairy Tale!

Diana's In A Fashion Fairy Tale!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2024 17:25 IST
One Infinite's whimsical runway exhibit at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI – featuring three designers -- was a glitzy affair.

It looked straight out of a fairy tale, with a confectionery-inspired colour palette, floral motifs and sparkly rhinestones.

Diana Penty for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Romaa Agarwal/Instagram

Diana Penty's graceful lehenga, designed by Romaa, embodied the spirit of the event.

 

Diana Penty at Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Romaa Agarwal/Instagram

The pretty actor’s pretty palat.

 

Shilpa Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week

Photographs: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty walked for Designer Megha Bansal in a tiered petal lehenga featuring hand-embroidered Indian motifs.

 

Shilpa Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week

Megha’s latest collection took inspiration from the 'circle of life'. Each outfit had a story to tell reflecting the cyclical nature of existence.

 

 

 

Salita Nanda’s Cielo collection was inspired by the popular song, Il Cielo in Una Stanza, an ode to the gorgeous Italian skies. That boundless space has been incorporated in her larger-than life prints, colours and surrealistic designs.

Lakme Fashion Week

Salita presents hand-painted printed floral co-ords in sheer fabrics.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Print-on-print meets the high fashion diva.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Juxtaposing experimental silhouettes against a garden of neons colours.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

A sassy concoction of corset jumpsuit, organza sleeves and scattered prints.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

A modern day spunky Greek-goddess-meets-the-desi-sari-gown look.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Going OTT with sheer, embellished, high-waisted pants and billowy, ruched, satin turtleneck top.

REDIFF STYLE
