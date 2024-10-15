Aditi's Twinning... No, It's Not With Siddharth

Tarun Tahiliani’s new luxury pret line, OTT, made its debut at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in collaboration with Nexa.
This collection unites the finest elements of the past and present -- classic charm and contemporary flair -- delivering fashion that feels tailor-made for women.
His inspiration for OTT came straight from the heart of India -- its streets, its museums and its diverse culture. The result? A line of chic separates that give classic Indian textile an upbeat twist even as it celebrates the vibrancy of everyday life.
More from the show…