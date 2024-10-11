News
Shriya Sharan Ka Jadoo!

Shriya Sharan Ka Jadoo!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 11, 2024 21:27 IST
Shriya Saran twirled and whirled at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, striking graceful dance-inspired poses as the mesmerising showstopper for Payal Singhal’s Tazhib.

The collection, which marks Payal’s 25th anniversary as a designer, reimagines Mughal-inspired designs with a fresh, contemporary twist.

Picture deconstructed anarkalis, backless corset cholis, ruffle lehengas and kalidar shararas crafted from luxe fabrics like organza and velvet, all bathed in the gilded glow of Mughal-era nostalgia.

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Shriya Sharan is pure grace as she shows off Payal’s show-stopping outfit.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

 

 

Do scroll down to see Payal Singhal's stunning lineup!

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week 

 

REDIFF STYLE
