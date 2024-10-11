Shriya Sharan Ka Jadoo!

Shriya Saran twirled and whirled at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, striking graceful dance-inspired poses as the mesmerising showstopper for Payal Singhal’s Tazhib.

The collection, which marks Payal’s 25th anniversary as a designer, reimagines Mughal-inspired designs with a fresh, contemporary twist.

Picture deconstructed anarkalis, backless corset cholis, ruffle lehengas and kalidar shararas crafted from luxe fabrics like organza and velvet, all bathed in the gilded glow of Mughal-era nostalgia.

IMAGE: Shriya Sharan is pure grace as she shows off Payal’s show-stopping outfit.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Do scroll down to see Payal Singhal's stunning lineup!