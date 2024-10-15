News
Riddhima, Shalini And Their Fabulous Catwalk

By REDIFF STYLE
October 15, 2024 15:25 IST
At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi walked for Designer Monisha Jaising, showcasing her revival of her 2015 line, The Sailing Bride.

Capturing the essence of a memorable wedding aboard a luxury yacht, this collection is designed for the cool, laidback dulhan.

Titled The Sailing Bride 2.0, the collection also draws inspiration from Monisha Jaising’s 2017 LFW Summer-Resort show, celebrating the joy and freedom of modern women who embrace their individuality.

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi prepare for their debut in the upcoming series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, which premieres on October 18, their presence on the runway adds an exciting dynamic to this showcase of bridal fashion.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, looks drop-dead gorgeous in a fabulous mermaid violet gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Peacocks, parrots, elephants, flowers, trees... what else can you spot in that swathe of beautifully woven cloth?

 

Shalini Passi at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Art curator Shalini Passi totally owned the ramp in her out-of-the-box Indo-western resort wear, complete with eye-catching turquoise details.
 

More from the show:

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

REDIFF STYLE
