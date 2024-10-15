Riddhima, Shalini And Their Fabulous Catwalk

At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi walked for Designer Monisha Jaising, showcasing her revival of her 2015 line, The Sailing Bride.

Capturing the essence of a memorable wedding aboard a luxury yacht, this collection is designed for the cool, laidback dulhan.

Titled The Sailing Bride 2.0, the collection also draws inspiration from Monisha Jaising’s 2017 LFW Summer-Resort show, celebrating the joy and freedom of modern women who embrace their individuality.

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi prepare for their debut in the upcoming series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, which premieres on October 18, their presence on the runway adds an exciting dynamic to this showcase of bridal fashion.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, looks drop-dead gorgeous in a fabulous mermaid violet gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Peacocks, parrots, elephants, flowers, trees... what else can you spot in that swathe of beautifully woven cloth?

IMAGE: Art curator Shalini Passi totally owned the ramp in her out-of-the-box Indo-western resort wear, complete with eye-catching turquoise details.

More from the show: